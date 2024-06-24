BioInvent International: BioInvent Gains Patent for BI-1808 in China

LUND, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2024 / BioInvent International AB ("BioInvent") (STO:BINV)(Nasdaq Stockholm:BINV), a biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel and first-in-class immune-modulatory antibodies for cancer immunotherapy, today announced that the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) has issued a notice of allowance, informing the company that a patent application relating to the anti-TNFR2 antibody BI-1808 will be granted.

The patent provides composition-of matter protection for BI-1808 and the use of the antibody for the treatment of cancer.

"We are developing the next generation of immuno-oncology cancer treatments and the granting of this patent for BI-1808 is an important milestone in ensuring we robustly protect our innovative products. BI-1808 has already demonstrated encouraging signals of efficacy in the ongoing clinical evaluation in solid tumors and we look forward to progressing the antibody in clinical development," said Martin Welschof, Chief Executive Officer of BioInvent. "We place great value on the protection of our intellectual property as an intrinsic part of the development of our unique cancer immunotherapy pipeline and our overall business strategy."

About BI-1808

BI-1808 could represent a new class of immunomodulatory agent with the potential to improve efficacy of cancer therapy. It is being studied as both a single agent and in combination with MSD's (Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA) anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in patients with advanced solid tumors or T-cell lymphomas, including CTCL. The Phase 2a single agent part is in the dose expansion phase testing the activity in four different tumor types: ovarian cancer (OC), melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other tumor types (e.g. gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST)), and TCL/CTCL. The ongoing Phase 1 combination part is in the final stage of the dose escalation phase.

Initial efficacy and safety data from the ongoing Phase 1/2a study show so far:

One complete response (CR), one partial response (PR) that is still improving, and nine patients with stable disease (SD) of 26 evaluable patients in the single agent arm of BI-1808

Promising signs of efficacy and favorable safety profile in the Phase 1 dose escalation part studying BI-1808 in combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab)

About BioInvent

BioInvent International AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: BINV) is a clinical-stage biotech company that discovers and develops novel and first-in-class immuno-modulatory antibodies for cancer therapy, with currently five drug candidates in six ongoing clinical programs in Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of hematological cancer and solid tumors. The Company's validated, proprietary F.I.R.S.T technology platform identifies both targets and the antibodies that bind to them, generating many promising new immune-modulatory candidates to fuel the Company's own clinical development pipeline and providing licensing and partnering opportunities.

The Company generates revenues from research collaborations and license agreements with multiple top-tier pharmaceutical companies, as well as from producing antibodies for third parties in the Company's fully integrated manufacturing unit. More information is available at www.bioinvent.com. Follow on the social media platform X: @BioInvent.

