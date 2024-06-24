

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open mostly down. The Commerce Department's report on personal income and spending might get investor attention this week.



Asian shares finished mostly down, while European shares are trading positive. In the Asian trading session, gold edged up on softer bond yields while oil was marginally lower.



As of 8.10 am ET, the Dow futures were up 86.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were declining 0.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were sliding 40.00 points.



The U.S. major averages ended Friday narrowly mixed. While the Dow inched up 15.57 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 39,150.33, the Nasdaq dipped 32.23 points or 0.2 percent to 17,689.36 and the S&P 500 dipped 8.55 points or 0.2 percent to 5,464.62.



On the economic front, the Dallas Fed Manufacturing Survey for June will be released at 10.30 am ET. The consensus is for minus 14.0, while it was minus 19.4 in the prior month.



The Six-month Treasury Bill auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.



San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly will speak on monetary policy and the economy before an event in partnership with the Commonwealth Club World Affairs of California and the San Francisco Press Club at 2.00 pm ET.



Asian stocks retreated on Monday. China's Shanghai Composite index fell 1.17 percent to 2,963.10.



Hong Kong's Hang Seng index finished marginally lower at 18,027.71.



Japanese markets ended higher. The Nikkei average rose 0.54 percent to 38,804.65 while the broader Topix index settled 0.57 percent higher at 2,740.19.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

