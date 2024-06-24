The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 24
The Diverse Income Trust plc
It is announced that at the close of business on 21 June 2024, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc is:
With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:
Including current period revenue to 21 June 2024 95.46p per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 93.04p per ordinary share
24 June 2024
