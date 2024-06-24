Influencer Delaney Childs designs an exclusive bridesmaid dress with Azazie

LOS ANGELES, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Azazie , the leading direct-to-consumer wedding brand, has teamed up with fashion and lifestyle content creator, and influencer, Delaney Childs , to design an exclusive bridesmaids dress for her wedding in June 2024. The dress was designed for Delaney's bridesmaids to wear at her wedding in Carmel Valley, CA. Delaney's bridesmaids included her close friends: Blake Healey, Kemper Baugh, Julia Havens, Samira Radmehr, Liv Clague, Casey Tegins, Molly Mellon, and Jaci Mari Smith

The stretch satin mermaid gown strikes the perfect balance between quiet luxury, femininity, and a touch of cool-girl style. With her halter neckline, low back, daring leg slit, and a whimsical bow-tie back; she exudes timeless elegance with a touch of modern flair. This flattering silhouette was exclusively designed not only for Delaney's bridal party but for every bridesmaid.

The dress is made-to-order and will offer sizes 0-30, in the following colorways: Black, Dark Navy, Rust, Shadow, Cedar Rose, Matcha, Cabernet, Dusty Blue, Agave, Eucalyptus, Terracotta, Pine, and Amethyst. The dress will be available to purchase exclusively on Azazie.com available Friday, June 21st 2024.

"When designing my bridesmaid's dresses I wanted something universally flattering and timeless. I think a high neck and open back looks amazing on everyone and I loved the idea of adding a little more detail with the bow. Black is one of my all-time favorite colors to wear - you can never go wrong and it looks good on everyone. It felt chic, classy, and timeless while still adding a dressy, dramatic touch. I also thought the contrast of black, to our very light and bright setting, on the wedding day would look incredible together!" - Delaney Childs

Delaney's Instagram Handle: @DelaneyChilds

About Azazie:

Azazie is the leading direct-to-consumer (DTC) e-tailer, providing an array of bridal gowns, bridesmaid dresses, evening wear, and accessories. Designed in Los Angeles, Azazie disrupts the traditional wedding industry by presenting made-to-order gowns at an affordable price point. The brand is dedicated to promoting body-positive fashion, ensuring that all dresses, available in sizes 0-30, are meticulously cut and sewn to order. Explore our website, where you'll discover hundreds of bridal and bridesmaid gowns and dresses, spanning over 80+ enticing color options.

