EpilepsyGTx, a biotechnology company focused on research and development of cutting-edge gene therapies to treat focal refractory epilepsy, today announced it has raised a total of $10 million in seed funding. The financing was led by the UCL Technology Fund, with participation from Health Technology Holding.

The funds raised will be used to complete the preclinical studies for EpilepsyGTx' lead gene therapy program EPY201, and to prepare a groundbreaking first-in-human, Phase 1/2a clinical study with EPY201 in focal refractory epilepsy.

"This funding is a clear vote of confidence from our investors in our vision, the world-class science of the UCL Queen Square Institute of Neurology, and the transformative potential of EPY201 in focal refractory epilepsy. Our mission is to make patients with focal refractory epilepsy seizure-free," said Nicolas Koebel, chief executive officer.

Simon Goldman, Partner at AlbionVC, manager of the UCL Technology Fund and EpilepsyGTx Board member, added, "EpilepsyGTx has an objectively world-leading pipeline of genetic therapies for a common and damaging neurological disorder with few treatment options, developed by a globally-renowned clinical, scientific and translational team at the UCL Queen Square Institute of Neurology. We are enormously pleased to have Nicolas Koebel on board as CEO, with a track record of building exceptional global biotech companies from inception to commercial launch. We are excited that this industry-leading team now has the opportunity to translate medicines that have the potential to change the lives of patients with epilepsy and other CNS disorders.

EpilepsyGTx is a spinout company set up with the support of UCL's commercialisation company UCL Business Ltd (UCLB). Caitriona O'Rourke, UCLB's Business Manager for EpilepsyGTx commented: "We have been delighted to support Nicolas and his team on their commercialisation journey, and it's terrific to see them reach this major funding milestone. We are excited by the commercial potential of this technology and its possible contribution to improve the lives of people with focal refractory epilepsy

Michele Gaiotto, Managing Director at Health Technology Holding, stated, "We were highly impressed by the scientific strategy of the company and the credentials of the leadership team. The targeted, highly localized delivery of gene therapy is the right solution to treat focal refractory epilepsy, and is poised to make an enormous difference in the lives of millions of patients."

About EpilepsyGTx

At EpilepsyGTx our mission is to make patients with focal refractory epilepsy seizure-free. We are developing a portfolio of cutting-edge gene therapies which are based on pioneering research from the UCL Queen Square Institute of Neurology. For more information, please visit: www.epilepsygtx.com

About focal refractory epilepsy

Focal epilepsy describes a group of disorders in which patients experience seizures that arise from a specific part of the brain. If seizures persist despite trials of at least two tolerated and appropriately chosen antiseizure medicines, epilepsy is deemed refractory. Focal refractory epilepsy (or FRE) affects an estimated 2 million prevalent patients in the United States, the United Kingdom and the European Union, combined.

About EPY201

EPY201 is an investigational gene therapy targeting focal refractory epilepsy. EPY201 or AAV9-CAMK2A-EKC uses an AAV9 capsid, an engineered Kv1.1 potassium channel (or "EKC") and a CAMK2A promoter. EPY201 is delivered directly to the target seizure focus (that is, the part of the brain causing seizures) by intraparenchymal administration.

About UCL Technology Fund

The UCL Technology Fund exists to help solve the world's most pressing problems: healthy planet, healthy people and healthy work. It helps UCL innovators across the Physical and Life Sciences scale globally. The Fund supports UCL in achieving the full potential of innovations that have prospects for outstanding societal and market impact, right through the development journey from initial proof of concept to practical commercial application. The Fund is managed by AlbionVC in collaboration with UCL Business. For further information please visit: www.ucltf.co.uk

