Montag, 24.06.2024
Premier American Uranium: Pure Portfolio Power!
WKN: 871733 | ISIN: GB0006449366
0,9000,91916:41
24.06.2024 15:14 Uhr
Ecora Resources PLC Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2024 / Ecora Resources PLC ("Ecora" or the "Company") (LSE:ECOR)(TSX:ECOR) has received notification of the following transaction by Graeme Dacomb, Non-Executive Director.

On 24 June 2024, Mr. Dacomb acquired 20,000 ordinary shares of 2 pence each in the Company at an average approximate price of £0.75 per share.

This transaction took place on the London Stock Exchange.

Director Share Dealings - Further information

In accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, the relevant FCA notification is set out below.

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a.

Name

Graeme Dacomb

2.

Reason for the notification

a.

Position/status

Non-Executive Director of Ecora Resources PLC

b.

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a.

Name

Ecora Resources PLC

b.

LEI

213800LXSV317746JZ71

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a.

Description of the

Financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

2p Ordinary Shares

GB0006449366

b.

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of Shares

c.

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0.75

20,000

d.

Aggregated information

· Aggregated volume

· Price

20,000

£0.75

e.

Date of the transaction

24 June 2024

f.

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

For further information:

Ecora Resources PLC

+44 (0) 20 3435 7400

Jason Gray - Company Secretary


Website:

www.ecora-resources.com



FTI Consulting

+44(0) 20 3727 1000

Sara Powell / Ben Brewerton / Nick Hennis

ecoraresources@fticonsulting.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Ecora Resources PLC



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
