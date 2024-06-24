DJ COFICERT: COFICERT and Hédon Associés sign a strategic partnership for the deployment of the certification standard: ESG 1000

COFICERT COFICERT: COFICERT and Hédon Associés sign a strategic partnership for the deployment of the certification standard: ESG 1000 24-Jun-2024 / 15:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press Release Paris, June 24th 2024 - 3 P.M. COFICERT and Hédon Associés sign a strategic partnership for the deployment of the certification standard: ESG 1000 Hédon Associés, a consulting firm specializing in improving economic performance and upgrading companies in terms of CSR, and COFICERT, an international certification body, specializing in financial and non-financial certification activities, announce their strategic partnership for the deployment of the ESG 1000 standard, the international certification standard for a CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) management system. As a reminder the ESG 1000 standard is governed internationally by the international standardization body IGSF - International Group For Sustainable Finance, led by Mrs. Véronique de la Bachelerie. In a context where non-financial governance has become central to ensuring sustainable economic development, this agreement aims to support companies in their transformation, by promoting better implementation of CSR policies and practices, and by validating compliance with regulatory constraints (in particular taking into consideration the constraints linked to the new European CSRD directive). The partnership implies that Hédon Associés can provide companies with their support and advisory solutions, in their process of structuring and upgrading their CSR systems, upstream of the evaluation process by the certifier. For Hédon Associés, this offer aims to provide operational and technical support which will allow companies to promote their sustainability commitments through a certification process with an international dimension while meeting their extra-financial reporting obligations. The company thus wishes to consolidate its place on the market and position itself on a product and services which are at the heart of current concerns and the challenges of tomorrow, in view of recent legislative developments. This decision is part of the firm's historic strategic vision. At a time when CSR is of capital importance for economic players' sustainability and their regulatory compliance, Hédon Associés' advisory offer on the basis of the ESG 1000 standard, provides companies with a pathway to strengthen their policies and CSR management systems. Thanks to its approval by the IGSF - International Group For Sustainable Finance, Hédon Associés is recognized as a key player in facilitating companies' access to ESG 1000 certification. Obtaining ESG 1000 certification constitutes a real competitive and differentiating asset for companies, allowing them to anticipate the risks inherent in their activities, while complying with regulatory requirements. It demonstrates to all stakeholders their dedication to implementing optimal CSR practices. ESG 1000 Standard: Carried by the international standardization body IGSF - International Group For Sustainable Finance, the ESG 1000 Standard (ESG for Environmental, Social and Governance - index 1000) is the first international certification standard, dedicated to the corporate social responsibility of businesses and institutions. The standard lists the requirements relating to a CSR management system, to improve practices in terms of social responsibility. In a desire for standardization under a single standard, universally used, the certification standard ESG 1000 brings together specific evaluation criteria, integrating standards recognized worldwide in terms of CSR, including the GRI Standards, the ESRS standards (European CSRD directive), the ISO 26000 standard, the ISO 14000 standard, the Global Compact principles, the United Nations guiding principles, etc. Certification to the ESG 1000 Standard is a guarantee of compliance in terms of respecting the rules of good CSR governance; and presents itself as a benchmark for economic and financial operators, nationally and internationally. Quentin OURY - Associate Director of Hédon Associés: "Our conviction is that the certifying dimension of the ESG 1000 standard, combined with a plural approach to performance, including both CSR performance vectors and economic performance vectors, make it a reference unavoidable. The exhaustiveness of the criteria of the standard thus defined by the panel of experts which makes up its Scientific Committee within the IGSF, constitutes a decisive asset for business managers looking for indicators to reassure their stakeholders. Faced with a looming regulatory avalanche, ESG 1000 certification is obviously very adapted to the current challenges of economic and financial players. » Cristian Mocanu - COFICERT's Secretary General: "Our hindsight over nearly 20 years, on certification and standardization activities, proves to us the virtuosity of technical partnerships of this type. Since we cannot be both judge and participant simultaneously, the technical support activities performed by Hédon Associés before our evaluations will allow us to intervene more objectively afterward. Their support will thus help companies equip themselves with concrete means and tools to better structure and internalize their CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) policies and practices, particularly in anticipation of a certification process." Christian Levesque, president of the ESG 1000 Scientific Committee within the IGSF: "We welcome with interest Forvis Mazars' decision to incorporate the ESG 1000 methodology into the support services provided to companies and institutions. Thanks to its sectoral approach, the standard ESG 1000 provides a precise and complete picture of the quality of a company's CSR system. My career and long experience as President of the ISO Standardization Committee allow me to testify that beyond being an excellent management and communication tool, certification can provide companies with a means of validating their commitment, strengthening their credibility and improving their policies; in this case here in terms of social responsibility." HEDON Associés COFICERT AELIUM Press contact Press contact Financial Communication Alexandra CUZIN Joan Khattar Solène KENNIS +33 7 50 01 95 06 acuzin@hedon-associes.com +33 (0)1 40 17 05 22 +33 (0)1 75 77 54 65 joan.khattar@coficert.org skennis@aelium.fr

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: EN.CP HEDON COFICERT ESG 1000

=---------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: COFICERT 3 Rue Edouard Fournier 75016 Paris France Phone: 01 40 17 05 22 Internet: https://www.coficert.org/ Euronext Ticker: AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 1931707 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1931707 24-Jun-2024 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1931707&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 24, 2024 09:00 ET (13:00 GMT)