Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (D) (AEMD LN) Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 24-Jun-2024 / 15:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (D) DEALING DATE: 21-Jun-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 51.2288 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 9405370 CODE: AEMD LN ISIN: LU1737652583 =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1737652583 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AEMD LN Sequence No.: 329842 EQS News ID: 1931769 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

June 24, 2024 09:05 ET (13:05 GMT)