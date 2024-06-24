Anzeige
24.06.2024
The Second Belt and Road International Skills Competition was held in Chongqing, China

CHONGQING, China, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 24, 2024, The Second Belt and Road International Skills Competition kicked off in Chongqing, China. 590 athletes, referees and technical observers from 61 countries and regions will show their skills and enhance cooperation and exchanges during the three-day event.

The competition has set up 18 events, including Digital Construction, Automobile Technology, Rail Signal Control Technology, Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Maintenance, covering modern manufacturing, information technology, service industry and other fields. The contestants will use their exquisite skills to complete various challenges within the prescribed time, showing the spirit of craftsmen and the level of professional skills.

The competition adopted the mode of "competition exhibition" to build an online and offline communication and cooperation platform. During this period, the organizers will hold a series of activities such as Belt and Road international skills exchange activities and "unique skills" skills exhibition, share the experience of training skilled personnel, show the skills of various countries, carry out international skills project cooperation, and promote the transformation of scientific and technological achievements.

The competition is open to the public free of charge, and the network "Cloud View Competition" is organized to facilitate the public to feel the skills and achievements of various countries at close range.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-second-belt-and-road-international-skills-competition-was-held-in-chongqing-china-302180367.html

