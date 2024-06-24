Thermal Cyclers Market Worth 1.86 Billion 2031- Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the " Thermal Cyclers Market "- by End-user (Pharmaceutical Industries, Academic and Research Institutes, Diagnostic Laboratories, Others), by Application, Diagnostics, Sequencing Cloning, Genotyping, Mutagenesis, Manufacturing and Quality Control Testing, Clinical Research, Forensics, Others), by Type (Test Mesa Type, Floor Stand Type, Other), by Product Type (Instruments, Accessories, Others), Industry Trends, and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035 And Segment Revenue and Forecast To 2031."

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the Global Thermal Cyclers Market is valued at US$1.03 Billion in 2023, and it is expected to reach US$ 1.86 Billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period of 2024-2031.

Thermal Cyclers Market Report Scope:

Report Attribute Specifications Market Size Value In 2023 USD 1.06 Bn Revenue Forecast In 2031 USD 1.86 Bn Growth Rate CAGR CAGR of 7.8% from 2024 to 2031 Quantitative Units Representation of revenue in US$ Bn and CAGR from 2024 to 2031 Historic Year 2019 to 2022 Forecast Year 2024-2031 Report Coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market structure, growth prospects, and trends Segments Covered By Application, By Type, By Product Type, By End-user and By Region Regional Scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; France; Italy; Spain; Southeast Asia; South Korea

Thermal cyclers are essential tools in molecular biology research and diagnostics. They work by repeatedly heating and cooling a reaction mixture containing DNA, primers, DNA polymerase, and nucleotides. This cycling process allows the DNA to be replicated millions of times, creating copies of the target segment. PCR is the most common application of thermal cyclers. It is used to amplify DNA for a variety of purposes, such as gene cloning, sequencing, and genetic testing. Thermal cyclers can be used to quantify the expression of genes by measuring the amount of mRNA present in a sample. Thermal cyclers can be used to detect mutations in DNA by identifying changes in the sequence of a gene.

The increasing prevalence of infectious diseases like COVID-19, tuberculosis, and HIV/AIDS has led to a surge in demand for diagnostic tests. Thermal cyclers are crucial tools for PCR-based assays used in diagnosing these diseases. This growth in diagnostics is expected to propel the thermal cycler market. Advancements in thermal cycler technology, such as improved temperature control, faster cycling times, and higher throughput, are making these instruments more efficient and user-friendly.

List of Prominent Players in the Thermal Cyclers Market:

Agilent Technologies, Inc

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Boeckel & Co. GmbH

Hamilton Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Analytik Jena GmbH

Scilogex LLC

Biomérieux

Bio-Techne

GNA Biosolutions GmbH

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

Eppendorf SE

Hercuvan

Bioline International

DiaSorin S.p.A

Others

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Continuous progress in molecular biology, genomics, and genetic research necessitates the use of thermal cyclers for DNA amplification, making them essential tools in modern laboratories. The rising prevalence of infectious diseases, genetic disorders, and cancer has led to a growing demand for PCR-based diagnostic tests, which rely heavily on thermal cyclers for accurate and rapid results. Additionally, the growth of the biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors increases the demand for thermal cyclers for applications in drug discovery, genetic engineering, and biopharmaceutical production.

Challenges:

Advanced thermal cyclers with sophisticated features can be expensive, posing a barrier for small laboratories and research institutions with limited budgets. Additionally, operating and maintaining these devices can be technically complex, requiring skilled personnel. This technical complexity can limit the use of thermal cyclers in settings where technical expertise is lacking, further hindering accessibility and widespread adoption in various research and diagnostic environments.

Regional Trends:

The well-established healthcare infrastructure in North America supports extensive use of thermal cyclers in clinical diagnostics, genetic testing, and personalized medicine. Diagnostic laboratories and healthcare facilities in the region rely heavily on PCR-based techniques for disease detection and monitoring. a hub for technological innovation and research in biotechnology, genetics, and molecular biology. North American companies and research institutions often lead in developing and adopting advanced thermal cycler technologies, driving market growth.

Recent Developments:

In Sept 2023, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., the introduction of its PTC Tempo 48/48 and PTC Tempo 384 Thermal Cyclers, intended to assist PCR applications in fundamental and translational research, process development, and quality control. The company is a global pioneer in life science research and clinical diagnostic technologies.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., the introduction of its PTC Tempo 48/48 and PTC Tempo 384 Thermal Cyclers, intended to assist PCR applications in fundamental and translational research, process development, and quality control. The company is a global pioneer in life science research and clinical diagnostic technologies. In Nov 2023, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd,declared the official launch of the LightCycler PRO System . This system is built upon the tried-and-true gold standard technology of the LightCycler Systems that came before it. This novel system bridges the gap between in-vitro diagnostics and translational research, while also raising the standard for performance and usability. Roche's molecular PCR testing portfolio, which offers solutions for a range of healthcare professionals, including those conducting research and those testing patients for infectious diseases, cancer, and other public health issues, is further enhanced by the LightCycler PRO System.

Segmentation of Thermal Cyclers Market.

By End-user

Pharmaceutical Industries

Academic and Research Institutes

Diagnostic Laboratories

Others

By Application

Diagnostics

Sequencing

Cloning

Genotyping

Mutagenesis

Manufacturing and Quality Control Testing

Clinical Research

Forensics

Others

By Type

Test Mesa Type

Floor Stand Type

Others

By Product Type

Instruments

Accessories

Others

By Region

North America-

The US

Canada

Mexico

Europe-

Germany

The UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East and Africa

