UBS AG, London Branch has applied to have its structured bond delisted from STO Structured Products. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the bond loan. ISIN: SE0020053270 Trading code: UBSO GTM 4816 The last day of trading will be on June 25, 2024. Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7280