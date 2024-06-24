OTC Markets Group Welcomes TGS ASA to OTCQX

OSLO, Norway (24 June 2024) - OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced TGS ASA (Oslo Bors: TGS; OTCQX: TGSNF, TGSGY), a company that provides energy data and intelligence to companies and investors across energy markets, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. TGS ASA upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

TGS ASA begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbols "TGSNF" and "TGSGY." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com .

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Sven Borre Larsen, CFO at TGS, commented, "Entering the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for TGS ASA. By joining this market, we aim to enhance recognition and engagement among a broader base of U.S. investors, also making it easier for a larger group of U.S. investors to access our shares. This move underscores our commitment to maintaining high financial standards and best practice corporate governance. We are confident that cross-trading on OTCQX will provide additional long-term value to our shareholders by increasing transparency, accessibility and trading volumes, ultimately contributing to the sustained growth and success of TGS ASA."

About TGS ASA

TGS provides energy data and intelligence to companies and investors across energy markets. We offer the world's largest global energy data library, including seismic data, magnetic and gravity data, multi-beam and coring, digital well log and production data, wind energy data, data to identify CCS opportunities, and other types of renewable data. And, with the recent acquisition of Magseis Fairfield, we are now also the world's leading OBN provider. In addition, we also offer specialized services such as advanced processing and analytics, data management and cloud-based data applications and solutions.

Contact:

Sven Børre Larsen, Chief Financial Officer

Email: investor@tgs.com

