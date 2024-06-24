

PETAH TIKVA (dpa-AFX) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA), Monday announced the launch of an authorized generic for Victoza injection with a quantity of 1.8 mg for type 2 diabetes patients in the U.S.



The injectable prescription medicine helps in lowering blood sugar levels in adults and children who are 10 years of age and older with type 2 diabetes mellitus, and reduces risk of cardiovascular disease, the company stated.



The biotechnology company added that Victoza had annual sales of $1.656 billion as of April 2024.



Currently, Teva's stock is falling 1.98 percent, to $16.63 on the New York Stock Exchange.



