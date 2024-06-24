Anzeige
Montag, 24.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Premier American Uranium: Pure Portfolio Power!
WKN: 867475 | ISIN: FR0000125486
24.06.2024
Report on payments made during the 2023 financial year by VINCI group subsidiaries in favour of public authorities for their extractive activities

Public limited company (SA) with capital of €1,485,610,160.00
Registered office: 1973, boulevard de la Défense, 92000 Nanterre
Nanterre TCR 552 037 806
www.vinci.com

___________________________________________________

Report
on payments made during the 2023 financial year
by VINCI group subsidiaries
in favour of public authorities
for their extractive activities

___________________________________________________

This report, drawn up in accordance with the provisions of article L. 225-102-3 of the [French] Commercial Code, reports on payments made during the 2023 fiscal year by VINCI Group subsidiaries engaged in extractive activities to the public authorities of each of the States or territories in which they operate.

In accordance with legal and regulatory provisions, the disclosure covers the amounts of individual payments, or sets of payments where these are linked together, equal to or in excess of 100,000 euros, made per site, per country and per type of contribution, during fiscal year 2023, to public authorities. If no payments have been made by a subsidiary, or if a subsidiary carrying out an extractive project has only made payments below the 100,000 euros threshold, these projects or types of payment have not been included in the table in this report.

Taxes mainly concern corporate income tax due for the year, as well as taxes related to the income and production of project companies. This report does not include taxes levied on consumption or sales, such as value-added taxes.

Royalties and rents represent payments in return for rights to exploit quarries or hydrocarbon deposits.

In fiscal 2023, these payments were as follows:

CountryCompany nameDuties
& Taxes
(in €000)		Rents /
Fees
(in €000)		Other
(in €000)		Total
(in €000)
GermanyEurovia Gestein GmbH 1 273 - - 1 273
GermanySKBB GmbH 624 - - 624
Total Germany 1 897 - - 1 897
BelgiumCup-Carrières Unies de Porphyre 2 902 - - 2 902
Total Belgium 2 902 - - 2 902
BrazilCarmoenergy 7 351 15 177 22 528
Total Brazil 7 351 15 177 22 528
CanadaConstruction DJL Inc. 3 274 3 186 - 6 460
CanadaAgrégats Ste-Clotilde Inc. 718 372 - 1 090
Total Canada 3 992 3 558 - 7 550
ColombiaIHSA Energy 2 426 4 061 - 6 487
Total Colombia 2 426 4 061 - 6 487
EstoniaTREV-2 Grupp AS 260 - - 260
Total Estonia 260 - - 260
United StatesEurovia Atlantic Coast LLC 450 - - 450
Total United States 450 - - 450
FranceEnt. Oscar Savreux 467 - - 467
FranceCarrières de Dompierre 444 - - 444
FranceCarrières Saint-Christophe (CSC) 109 - - 109
FranceSDML - 120 - 120
FranceGravières d'Alsace-Lorraine (GAL) 140 621 - 761
FranceCarrières Ballast Normandie 1 001 - - 1 001
FranceGraves de Mer (GDM) - 512 - 512
FranceMatériaux Routiers Franciliens 3 435 - - 3 435
FranceSté Matériaux Baie de Seine (MBS) 703 - - 703
FranceCarrières de Chailloue 2 607 - - 2 607
FranceSté Matériaux Caennais 351 - - 351
FranceCarrières Leroux Philippe 189 - - 189
FranceCarrière Rouperroux 170 - - 170
FranceSNEH Matériaux 136 - - 136
FranceCarrières de Chateaupanne 149 - - 149
FranceSociété des Carrières Bretonnes 977 - - 977
FranceCarrières Lafitte 904 - - 904
FranceCarrières de Luché 1 193 - - 1 193
FranceCarrières Kleber Moreau 2 134 - - 2 134
FranceCarrières de Condat 163 - - 163
FranceSociété Départementale des Carrières 135 - - 135
FranceCarrières Ballastières des Alpes 125 - - 125
FranceEJL Méditerranée 726 - - 726
FranceDurance Granulats 281 694 - 975
FranceSMAG 206 - - 206
FranceClaraz Eynard 118 - - 118
FranceTRMC 188 234 - 422
FranceCarrières du Bassin Rhônalpin 1 828 - - 1 828
FranceLes Carrières Comtoises - 242 - 242
Total France 18 8792 423-21 302
MexicoIHSA CQ 2 137 444 - 2 581
MexicoGS Oil 119 72 104 295
Total Mexico 2 2565161042 876
PolandEurovia Bazalty SA 557 298 - 855
PolandEurovia Kruszywa SA 1 561 768 - 2 329
PolandKSM Kosmin SP Zoo 359 282 - 641
Total Poland 2 4771 348-3 825
Czech RepublicEurovia Kamenolomy C.Z. 5 284 824 131 6 239
Total Czech Republic 5 2848241316 239
LithuaniaEurovia Lietuva AB 155 - - 155
Total Lithuania 155--155
SlovakiaEurovia Kamenolomy 345 - - 345
Total Slovakia 345--345
ChadSotec (*) - 424 424
Total Chad (*) - 424 424
Grand total 48 674 27 907 659 77 240
(*) Under an establishmenbt agreement siged with the Chadian government, Sotec is exempt from corporate income tax for 10 years from 1 January 2015

This report was approved by the VINCI Board of Directors during its meeting on 13 June 2024.

Nanterre, 13 June 2024

The VINCI Board of Directors
and, by delegation of the Board of Directors,

________________________

Xavier HUILLARD
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
