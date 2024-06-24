Globant's New Adobe Studio: Integrating Marketing Technology Expertise with Adobe Experience Cloud

With a portfolio of successful Adobe implementations for some of the world's most recognizable brands across 33 countries, the company now consolidates its ability to deliver value at scale

SAN FRANCISCO, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native company focused on reinventing businesses through innovative technology solutions, announced the launch of its Adobe Studio , which blends Globant's extensive experience in marketing technology, top generative AI capabilities, and cross-industry business expertise, to help the world's leading brands elevate their marketing to new heights with Adobe Experience Cloud platforms.

"We are complementing our network of marketing services with a new Studio specializing in Adobe Experience Cloud, a leading technology in its industry. The Adobe Studio will enable us to enhance the personalization, automation, and overall efficiency of marketing and advertising campaigns, strengthening our competitive position in the market," said Diego Tartara, Chief Technology Officer at Globant. "Incorporating Adobe technology into Globant's current value proposition in the digital marketing field is another step towards establishing comprehensive digital go-to-market processes, which encompass creativity and communication, content, and media buying, having a significant impact on the digital sales generation of our clients."

The solutions offered by the new Adobe Studio include:

Data Management & Audience Insights: Through cross-channel tracking with Adobe Analytics and data activation practices employing Adobe Journey Analytics, Globant collects and unifies customer data while building a cohesive customer view with Adobe Real-Time CDP and using actionable insights to target audience segments and fuel personalized experiences.

"With the integration of this new Adobe Studio, Globant's digital marketing offering is now stronger than ever. Our advanced MarTech and AdTech solutions enable businesses to significantly enhance their P&L by driving efficiency, optimizing marketing spend, and maximizing revenue through data-driven and personalized strategies," saidPablo Monge, VP of Growth and Strategy at Globant.

Globant's Adobe Studio, along with Microsoft Studio , Google Cloud Studio , Salesforce Studio , and Oracle Studio , among others, is part of the company's Enterprise Network, which leverages tailored tech for streamlined operations and productivity at scale.

To learn more about the Adobe Studio, our practices, and featured clients, click here .

About Globant

At Globant, we create the digitally-native products that people love. We bridge the gap between businesses and consumers through technology and creativity, leveraging our experience as an AI powerhouse. We dare to digitally transform organizations and strive to delight their customers.

We have more than 28,900 employees and are present in 33 countries across 5 continents, working for companies like Google, Electronic Arts, and Santander, among others.

We were named a Worldwide Leader in AI Services (2023) and a Worldwide Leader in CX Improvement Services (2020) by IDC MarketScape report.

We are the fastest-growing IT brand and the 5th strongest IT brand globally (2024), according to Brand Finance.

We were featured as a business case study at Harvard, MIT, and Stanford.

We are active members of The Green Software Foundation (GSF) and the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

Contact: pr@globant.com

For more information, visit www.globant.com .

