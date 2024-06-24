Regulatory News:
In accordance with the authorizations given by the shareholders' general meeting on May 24,2024, to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from June 17 to June 21, 2024:
Transaction Date
Total daily volume (number of shares)
Daily weighted average purchase price of shares (EUR/share)
Amount of transactions (EUR)
Market (MIC Code)
17/06/2024
382,165
61.955548
23,677,242.00
XPAR
17/06/2024
170,000
61.965824
10,534,190.08
CEUX
17/06/2024
25,000
61.967840
1,549,196.00
TQEX
17/06/2024
20,000
61.965777
1,239,315.54
AQEU
18/06/2024
376,929
62.508444
23,561,245.29
XPAR
18/06/2024
170,000
62.507309
10,626,242.53
CEUX
18/06/2024
25,000
62.497131
1,562,428.28
TQEX
18/06/2024
20,000
62.501728
1,250,034.56
AQEU
19/06/2024
379,970
62.183602
23,627,903.25
XPAR
19/06/2024
170,004
62.193669
10,573,172.50
CEUX
19/06/2024
25,000
62.195124
1,554,878.10
TQEX
19/06/2024
20,000
62.200207
1,244,004.14
AQEU
20/06/2024
401,765
62.007878
24,912,595.10
XPAR
20/06/2024
150,000
61.986288
9,297,943.20
CEUX
20/06/2024
25,000
61.984764
1,549,619.10
TQEX
20/06/2024
20,000
61.991866
1,239,837.32
AQEU
21/06/2024
384,167
61.750115
23,722,356.43
XPAR
21/06/2024
170,000
61.756028
10,498,524.76
CEUX
21/06/2024
25,000
61.758906
1,543,972.65
TQEX
21/06/2024
20,000
61.757021
1,235,140.42
AQEU
Total
2,980,000
62.080484
184,999,841.26
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions
TotalEnergies is a global integrated energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to provide as many people as possible with energy that is more reliable, more affordable and more sustainable. Active in about 120 countries, TotalEnergies places sustainability at the heart of its strategy, its projects and its operations.
