Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 24

24 June 2024

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 110,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 565.773p. The highest price paid per share was 568.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 560.800p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0139% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 515,561,676 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 792,074,433. Rightmove holds 11,417,971 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

ExecutionTime

15

568.000

16:17:40

1929

568.000

16:17:39

1429

568.000

16:15:39

1326

568.200

16:15:35

837

567.800

16:11:40

389

567.800

16:11:40

197

567.000

16:08:42

1022

567.000

16:08:42

1261

567.200

16:07:55

1201

567.400

16:05:18

105

567.400

16:05:18

1274

567.600

16:05:01

1230

567.600

16:04:01

9

567.600

16:04:01

922

567.800

15:58:38

121

567.800

15:58:38

161

567.800

15:58:38

1256

568.000

15:58:29

1192

568.000

15:57:49

158

567.800

15:56:10

1294

566.800

15:53:01

1169

566.800

15:49:46

1309

567.000

15:48:05

12

567.000

15:48:05

1166

567.200

15:46:08

1371

567.400

15:43:33

1388

567.600

15:41:24

1228

567.200

15:32:19

1417

567.200

15:29:14

1346

568.000

15:26:11

87

568.000

15:26:00

8

568.000

15:26:00

1430

568.600

15:24:20

1170

568.000

15:17:33

143

568.000

15:17:33

391

568.400

15:15:45

811

568.400

15:15:45

1024

567.800

15:10:27

317

567.800

15:10:27

1438

568.000

15:10:23

1236

567.600

15:06:18

162

567.600

15:06:18

1387

567.400

15:02:26

1376

567.000

14:59:47

628

567.000

14:56:16

871

567.000

14:56:16

1341

567.200

14:55:43

939

567.000

14:54:42

288

567.000

14:54:42

1332

566.000

14:47:43

1159

566.000

14:40:57

172

566.000

14:40:57

1392

566.200

14:40:57

1095

565.800

14:38:54

348

565.800

14:38:54

1261

566.000

14:38:07

1535

566.000

14:34:46

1498

565.600

14:30:43

1382

565.800

14:30:06

254

565.400

14:16:50

1103

565.400

14:16:50

1381

565.600

14:13:09

1345

565.600

14:04:13

40

565.600

14:04:13

1100

565.400

14:02:58

185

565.400

14:02:58

45

565.400

14:02:58

1253

565.400

13:59:59

557

564.800

13:39:21

633

564.800

13:39:21

672

565.200

13:32:06

727

565.200

13:32:06

187

564.800

13:28:08

467

565.000

13:28:00

671

565.000

13:28:00

147

565.000

13:28:00

118

564.400

13:13:09

745

564.400

13:13:09

314

564.400

13:11:58

130

564.800

13:02:01

1307

564.800

13:02:01

317

565.000

12:54:15

1093

565.000

12:54:15

322

565.000

12:44:09

895

565.000

12:44:09

963

564.600

12:34:24

370

564.600

12:34:24

1429

565.000

12:32:26

1348

564.800

12:18:46

95

565.000

12:14:21

1220

565.000

12:14:21

447

565.000

12:12:29

912

565.000

12:12:29

757

565.000

12:03:30

610

565.000

12:03:30

1298

564.600

11:58:12

1376

564.400

11:44:19

1421

564.600

11:43:45

654

563.200

11:33:48

282

563.200

11:33:48

260

563.200

11:33:48

1333

563.000

11:27:49

1264

563.000

11:19:59

319

563.400

10:55:07

1100

563.400

10:55:07

596

563.600

10:45:41

807

563.600

10:45:41

67

564.600

10:33:41

1100

564.600

10:33:41

165

564.600

10:33:41

230

565.200

10:30:31

953

565.200

10:30:31

1202

565.200

10:15:26

1257

565.400

10:10:52

348

564.800

09:45:41

1088

564.800

09:45:41

1242

565.800

09:33:57

708

566.800

09:30:13

685

566.800

09:30:13

1391

566.200

09:11:27

1271

565.200

08:57:18

1326

561.400

08:37:28

393

561.400

08:34:58

985

561.400

08:34:58

1442

560.800

08:24:46

80

560.800

08:24:46

1337

561.000

08:24:44

1277

560.800

08:24:44

251

564.800

08:04:59

1100

564.800

08:04:59

778

563.800

08:01:20

500

563.800

08:01:20


