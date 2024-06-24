Rivers Are Life Teams Up With Trout Unlimited to Help Inspire and Equip Youth for New Trout Unlimited Expeditions Program

MIDLAND, MI / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2024 / Today, Rivers are Life announces a new partnership with Trout Unlimited, a national nonprofit organization dedicated to the conservation of coldwater rivers and streams for the benefit of healthy water and healthy trout and salmon fisheries. The partnership will kick off with Rivers are Life being the official cleanup sponsor for Trout Unlimited Expeditions, which are place based experiences for teens and college students to volunteer and educate themselves on local watershed issues.

In its inaugural year, Trout Unlimited Expeditions will host two, 10-day trips over the summer. These expeditions are meant to inspire a diverse coalition of staff and volunteers to care, advocate for, and recover lands and waters that have been negatively impacted. This summer, expeditions will take place across Wyoming at the below dates/locations:

Trip 1: June 16-25 (cleanup day is 6/22 Green River, Wyoming)

Trip 2: July 11-20 (cleanup day is 7/18 Saratoga, Wyoming)

As the official cleanup sponsor, Rivers are Life will provide cleanup kits for each expedition to be sure attendees are properly equipped to improve the river ecosystems they are inhabiting for the week. These unique cleanup kits were designed using 100% recycled materials and made durable to be repurposed and reused for years - leaving no negative impact on the environment. Each cleanup kit consists of an upcycled clean up bags, a 32" foldable litter picker and litter picking bag hoop, all which are made with and from recycled fishing gear, ocean plastics, and boat sails.

"Rivers are Life is a collective voice for global river ecosystems that includes a network of like-minded businesses, individuals, educational institutions and organizations that are dedicated to improving and protecting our river systems. This partnership with Trout Unlimited was advantageous as they too are dedicated to bringing people together to care for rivers," said Katie Horning, Director Marketing, Rivers are Life. "As Trout Unlimited Expeditions continues to grow and scale, we look forward to being a dedicated, long-term partner for this program and others."

"Trout Unlimited is thrilled to partner with Rivers are Life to educate and empower the next generation of river conservationists," said Cecily Nordstrom, STREAM Education Manager at Trout Unlimited. "Together, we are launching a wave of conversation and action to protect these vital ecosystems."

As the program continues to build, Trout Unlimited Expeditions will consist of several educational components including hands-on experiences, presentations, vocational enrichment, and film screenings during the expeditions.

If you are looking to host a similar river cleanup this summer in your area, Rivers are Life cleanup kits are available for purchase individually or in bulk, here. All profits from the kits support river impact projects around the globe.

To join the movement and learn how Rivers are Life can support a cleanup in your area, visit: https://riversarelife.com/join-the-movement

Contact Information

Katie Horning

Head of Brand, Rivers are Life Brand Division, BeAlive Inc.

khorning@gobealive.com

989-491-1019

SOURCE: Rivers are Life

View the original press release on newswire.com.