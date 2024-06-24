Vancouver, Canada--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2024) - Turnium Technology Group Inc. (TSXV: TTGI) (FSE: E48) ("Turnium" or the "Company"), announces that effective June 19, 2024, the Company entered into an agreement with I Made It Inc. to provide business consulting and public relations services to the Company. Pursuant to the agreement, in addition to monthly cash compensation of $2,500 per month for the first 6 months and $5,000 per month for the subsequent 6 months, the Company will issue 1,000,000 common share purchase options with a strike price of $0.10 per share and a 5-year term. The options will vest in tranches over a period of twelve months.

I Made It offers an innovative business education co-op program to high school students, where the work placement component has students working on projects assigned by their placement employer through a collaborative Microsoft Teams platform. "At I Made It, we bridge the gap between education and industry, empowering students to gain real-world experience and make meaningful contributions to their future careers," says Alex Gu, COO of I Made It.

Ralph Garcea, Turnium Chairman, added, "We're excited to partner with I Made It, becoming the first Technology company in their unqiue global co-op program. We look forward to working with their global team, and have already explored some areas where we can collaborate in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Analytics, SD-WAN and Cybersecurity."

About I Made It, Inc

At "I Made It," we are thrilled to introduce an innovative initiative that embodies the convergence of business acumen, educational engagement, and community development. In a dynamic landscape marked by intense competition and regulatory complexities, coupled with students' quest for meaningful career pathways, our "Real Co-op Program" emerges as a groundbreaking model of collaboration and forward-thinking. The cornerstone of our program is its unique capacity to harmoniously blend the vitality and perspectives of high school students with the seasoned expertise and strategic needs of the corporate world. Our students are primed to significantly contribute to esteemed public companies, enhancing your marketing strategies through their vibrant energy and leveraging our robust CRM system and seamlessly integrating with your existing investor relations platform.

About Turnium Technology Group Inc.

We make internet connections more secure and reliable for businesses. Our cloud-native software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) software platform is licensed by our global network of channel partners and used to deliver highly reliable and secure connections to the applications and data that their business and enterprise customers need using cost-effective standard internet, wireless, or low-earth orbit satellite services. Compared to other options, the proprietary software-based solution that we offer is easier to manage, more flexible and faster to deploy, and more cost-effective than virtual private network (VPN) solutions or the services offered by traditional telecommunication carriers.

For more information, contact sales@ttgi.io, visit www.turnium.com, or follow us on Twitter @turnium.

About SD-WAN

SD-WAN is revolutionizing the networking and telecommunications industry by abstracting secure, high-speed networking and network control from underlying physical circuits. SD-WAN frees enterprises, small and medium businesses, cloud and managed services providers from the business and cost constraints imposed by traditional telecommunications companies. The SD-WAN market is expected to increase at a 31.6% CAGR from US$3.4B in 2022 to US$54B in 2032, according to Future Market Insights Inc.

