

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Novo Nordisk's (NVO) weight-loss drug wegovy helps women with heart failure to lose more weight than men with the same condition, according to a study published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.



The study was based on Novo Nordisk's STEP-HFpEF program, which involved a total of 1,145 patients suffering from obesity-related heart failure with preserved ejection fraction, a condition where left ventricle does not control properly, resulting in lower blood circulation in the body.



The study was primarily conducted to determine the effect of a 2.4-mg dose of semaglutide weekly on health of the participants.



According to the findings, women lost an average of 12.6 percent of their weight after taking the dosage for 52 weeks, whereas men lost around 10.2 percent of their weight after the same duration.



Senior author Mikhail Kosiborod, a cardiologist at Saint Luke's Mid-America Heart Institute in Kansas City, Missouri, commented that STEP-HFpEF 'sheds light on these differences and the consistent benefits of semaglutide for women and men.'



'Obesity and visceral adiposity are key drivers of HFpEF development and progression, and this may be even more amplified in women, who represent the majority of people with the disease, and bear a heavier burden of symptoms and physical limitations due to HFpEF,' Kosiborod stated.



