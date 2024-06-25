

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Producer prices in Japan were down 0.1 percent on month in May, the Bank of Japan said on Tuesday.



That follows the 0.7 percent monthly jump in April.



On a yearly basis, producer prices were up 2.5 percent, easing from 2.7 percent in the previous month.



The services producer price index was down 0.1 percent on month and up 2.4 percent on year after gaining 0.7 percent on month and 2.6 percent on year in April.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken