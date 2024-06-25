This news release constitutes a "designated news release" for the purposes of the Company's amended and restated prospectus supplement dated August 17, 2023, to its short form base shelf prospectus dated May 1, 2023.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2024) - HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (TSXV:HIVE) (NASDAQ: HIVE) (FSE: YO0) (the "Company" or "HIVE") announces its results for the full year ended March 31, 2024 (all amounts in US dollars, unless otherwise indicated).

Revenue from digital currency mining was $111.0 million this fiscal year, in addition to the Company's HPC operations, resulting in a gross operating margin1 of $40.3 million, or a 36% operating margin. The Company's SG&A for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, was $13.2 million. Therefore, on a cash basis the corporate margin1 was positive for the fiscal year at $23.7 million. HIVE achieved an Adjusted EBITDA1 of $37.5 million for the fiscal year.

The Company grew its Bitcoin mining ASIC hashrate by 57% in this fiscal year, from 3.0 Exahash in March 2023 to 4.7 Exahash in March 2024. In this fiscal year, the Company mined 3,123 Bitcoin including digital assets mined from GPUs. HIVE emerged through this period with 2,287 Bitcoin on the balance sheet as at March 31, 2024 worth $161.3 million. The Company notes these Bitcoin are unencumbered, unleveraged and were all mined through HIVE's green energy focused operations.

The Company earned a Comprehensive Income of $25.0 million, which includes the gain from revaluation of digital currencies. The Company reported a net loss of $51.2 million, which includes $66.4 million of depreciation, and 6.8 million provision on sales tax receivables, and does not include the gain from revaluation of digital currencies. The prior year, the Company incurred significant non-cash charges such as an impairment of $70.4 million was applied to equipment, and furthermore an impairment of $27.3 million was applied to deposits. In fiscal 2024, the company recorded a gain on the revaluation of its Bitcoin treasury in the amount of $77.3 million that is excluded from the net loss reported as a result of IFRS reporting standards, whereas, in fiscal 2023 the Company reported a revaluation loss on its Bitcoin treasury in the amount of $55.8 million in the net loss reported. Basic loss per share was $0.57, whereas last year's basic loss per share was $2.85. Using Comprehensive Income of $25.0 million, the EPS was $0.28. Gross operating margin1 contracted to $40.4 million from $50.9 million last year.

Frank Holmes, Executive Chairman of HIVE, emphasized the evolving landscape of Bitcoin mining stocks, noting, "Investors should recognize that the industry has grown to over 20 public Bitcoin mining stocks today, compared to approximately five at the last halving." Mr. Holmes further highlighted the difference between US GAAP and IFRS accounting standards and explained: "U.S.-based companies adhere to US GAAP, known for its rules-based approach, ensuring consistency but sometimes at the cost of flexibility." Conversely, he pointed out that "HIVE reports using IFRS, a principles-based system used in Canada offering broader guidelines that foster flexibility but may result in varying interpretations." Holmes concluded by stressing the importance of transparency, particularly in webcasts, where they aim to provide a clear comparison of financial results within the US GAAP framework so that HIVE can be compared against its industry peers.

Aydin Kilic, President & CEO stated "We have lead the industry with having among the lowest G&A andthe lowest share dilution while using cashflow from operations to strategically and carefully upgrade and expand our fleet of Bitcoin mining ASICs to optimize cashflow return on invested capital. This is possible through our dedication to maintaining high uptime, lean operations, and seeking efficiencies in all aspects of our operations, whether it is using firmware to increase energy efficiency, or software to strive for the best uptime. Additionally, HIVE continues its innovative practices of demand response in Sweden, and carefully analyzing Bitcoin mining economics to ensure only our most efficient and profitable machines are operating through any periods of economic downturn, as evidenced by our sterling record of mining profitability (positive gross mining margin and corporate margin) through the last 3 years".

Fiscal Year 2024 Highlights

Generated digital currency mining revenue of $111.0 million and $3.4 Million of HPC revenue, with a gross operating margin 2 of $40.3 million

of $40.3 million Ending the year with $7.2 Million of annualized run-rate revenue from our HPC business

Mined 3,123 Bitcoin during the year ended March 31, 2024

Adjusted EBITDA 2 income of $37.5 million for the year

income of $37.5 million for the year Earned a Comprehensive Income of $25.0 Million for the year, which includes the $77.3 Million gain from the revaluation of digital currencies.

Reported a net loss of $51.2 million for the year, due greatly to non-cash charges for depreciation of ASIC equipment, and a provision on sales tax receivables, and does not include the $77.3 Million gain from the revaluation of digital currencies.

Working capital increased by $98.5 million during the year ended March 31, 2024, as Bitcoin prices were substantially higher in this fiscal year

Digital currency assets of $161.6 million, as at March 31, 2024

Fiscal 2024 Financial Review

For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, revenue was $114.5 million, an increase of approximately 8% from the prior year, which includes $3.4 million of revenue from our HPC business segment.

Gross operating margin1 during the year was $40.4 million, or 35% of revenue, compared to $50.9 million, or 48% of revenue, in fiscal 2023. Gross operating margin is directly impacted by digital currency prices and network difficulties as this impacts revenue from mining operations. The decrease is mainly attributed to an increase in the Bitcoin network difficulty versus the prior year offset by the increase in Bitcoin price, combined with the Company not mining Ether since the merge on September 15, 2022, and the elimination of a reduced energy tax for data centers in Sweden as of July 1, 2023 resulting in increased operating costs on the energy consumption in Sweden leading to increased operating and maintenance costs.

Net loss during fiscal 2024 was $51.2 million, or $0.57 loss per share, compared to a net loss of $236.4 million, or $2.85 loss per share, in fiscal 2023.





(1) Non-IFRS measure. A reconciliation to its nearest IFRS measures is provided under "Reconciliations of Non-IFRS Financial Performance Measures" in the Company's MD&A.

(2) Revaluation is calculated as the change in value (gain or loss) on the coin inventory. When coins are sold, the net difference between the proceeds and the carrying value of the digital currency (including the revaluation), is recorded as a gain (loss) on the sale of digital currencies

Financial Statements and MD&A

The Company's Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) thereon for the year ended March 31, 2024 will be accessible on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca under HIVE's profile and on the Company's website at www.HIVEdigitaltechnologies.com.

At-the-Market Offering

On May 10, 2023, the Company entered into an equity distribution agreement ("May 2023 Equity Distribution Agreement") with Stifel GMP and Canaccord Genuity Corp. Under the May 2023 Equity Distribution Agreement, the Company may, from time to time, sell up to $100 million of common shares in the capital of the Company (the "May 2023 ATM Equity Program"). The May 2023 Equity Distribution Agreement was terminated as of August 16, 2023, in order to proceed with the August 2023 Equity Distribution Agreement (as defined below).

On August 17, 2023, the Company entered into an equity distribution agreement ("August 2023 Equity Distribution Agreement") with Stifel GMP and Canaccord Genuity Corp. Under the August 2023 Equity Distribution Agreement, the Company may, from time to time, sell up to $90 million of common shares in the capital of the Company (the "August 2023 ATM Equity Program").

For the three month period ended March 31, 2024, the Company issued 7,436,884 common shares (the "August 2023 ATM Shares") pursuant to the August 2023 ATM Equity Program for gross proceeds of C$38.1 million ($28.2 million). The August 2023 ATM Shares were sold at prevailing market prices, for an average price per August 2023 ATM Share of C$5.12. Pursuant to the August 2023 Equity Distribution Agreement, a cash commission of $0.8 million on the aggregate gross proceeds raised was paid to the agent in connection with its services under the August 2023 Equity Distribution Agreement. In addition, the Company incurred $69,239 in fees related to its August 2023 ATM Equity Program.

The Company is using the net proceeds from the May 2023 Equity Distribution Agreement and the August 2023 Equity Distribution Agreement for the purchase of data center equipment, strategic investments including building BTC assets on our balance sheet and general working capital.

About HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. went public in 2017 as the first cryptocurrency mining company listed for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange with a focus on sustainable green energy.

HIVE is a growth-oriented technology stock in the emergent blockchain industry. As a company whose shares trade on a major stock exchange, we are building a bridge between the digital currency and blockchain sector and traditional capital markets. HIVE owns and operates state-of-the-art, green energy-powered data centre facilities in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland, where we endeavour to source green energy to mine digital assets such as Bitcoin on the cloud. Since the beginning of 2021, HIVE has held in secure storage the majority of its treasury of BTC derived from mining rewards. Our shares provide investors with exposure to the operating margins of digital currency mining, as well as a portfolio of Bitcoin. Because HIVE also owns hard assets such as data centers and advanced multi-use servers, we believe our shares offer investors an attractive way to gain exposure to the cryptocurrency space.

Environmental Sustainability:

Green Energy: By sourcing green renewable energy, HIVE is committed to environmental responsibility, positioning itself as a leader in sustainable cryptocurrency mining.

Competitive Advantage: We believe this environmentally conscious approach sets HIVE apart from competitors and aligns with evolving investor preferences.

Expansion into AI Strategy:

Diversification: HIVE's diversification into HPC enables us to support artificial intelligence (AI) using Nvidia GPU chips, showcasing our adaptability and innovation beyond traditional Bitcoin mining.

Revenue Streams: This strategic move into HPC broadens HIVE's revenue streams and places it at the forefront of technological advancements in both cryptocurrency and AI industries.

HIVE's unique value proposition encompasses efficient operations, a proven agile management team, financial strength, environmental sustainability, and innovative expansion strategies. Beyond Bitcoin mining, HIVE is firmly part of the global boom in data center infrastructure, sourcing primarily green renewable energy.

HIVE presents a unique growth opportunity with over 2,480 Bitcoins on its balance sheet and growing revenue from its suite of Nvidia GPU chips powering data services for the AI revolution.

