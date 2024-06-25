Trina Solar Energy Development Pte. Ltd.: Trinasolar Powers Casella Family Brands' Landmark Solar Farm, the Largest in Australia's Beverage and Wine Industries*

SYDNEY, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinasolar, a global leader in smart PV and energy storage solutions, has partnered with Casella Family Brands, one of Australia's largest family-owned wineries, to inaugurate a 5.7MW solar farm near its production site in Yenda, New South Wales, Australia.

Themulti-million dollar solar farm, comprises 8730 Trinasolar low voltage Vertex 650-655W (DEG21C.20) bifacial modules mounted on approximately one hundred TrinaTracker (a business unit of Trinasolar) Vanguard 2P trackers, capable of generating 11.53GWh of electricity annually. This output will fulfill approximately 35% of the power needs of the Yenda facility, which processes and bottles the majority of Casella Family Brands' portfolio, including the world-renowned [yellow tail] wine.

The solar farm also marks a paradigm shift as it's the first in the entire Asia Pacific region to fully integrate Vanguard 2P trackers with these large format low voltage 650-655W modules. This combination results in significant savings on electrical components and installation labour, and a significant levelized cost of energy (LCOE) reduction as more large-size modules in longer electrical strings, and therefore more overall generation capacity, can be mounted on each tracker. As the industry's only total solutions provider, Trinasolar has a unique top-down perspective on the technological know-how on how to overcome large module-tracker stability challenges due to increased wind load caused by the size of the modules, which are now approximately 60% larger in area and 20% longer than the previous incarnation of modules only a couple of years ago. It conducted comprehensive wind tunnel tests with CPP and RWDI, the world's leading wind energy consultancies to unequivocally ensure and validate tracker stability in combination with these ultra-high power modules. Moreover, its intelligent tracking algorithm, known as SuperTrack, leverages AI to optimize panel tilt, further enhancing energy generation by more than 3%. Additionally, TrinaTracker's Trina Smart Cloud, a tracker-side photovoltaic power station digital platform, ensures remote operations and maintenance diagnostics for maximum efficiency and reliability.

By choosing to select both module and tracker technology as an integrated solution from Trinasolar, Casella Family Brands, as a long-term system owner and operator, can enjoy greater assurance of long-term support and availability of spare parts for the entirety of the asset's operating lifetime. Trinasolar has scored 100% in the BloombergNEF (BNEF) Bankability Survey for the past seven years, underscoring its reliability and financial stability through the use of its products and services.

The solar farm is a significant milestone in Australia's renewable energy landscape. In the 2020-21 financial year, Australia's wine sector emitted more than 1.77 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent into the atmosphere. Wine Australia's aims to reduce emissions across the supply chain by 42 per cent by 2030 using increased renewable electricity. As one of Australia's largest wineries, the new solar farm is the first step in Casella Family Brands' journey to reducing its carbon emissions by 50% by 2030 and achieving 100% by 2050.

"Solar energy is the most significant contributor to achieving our net-zero emissions pathway. When we decided to build a large solar farm to generate clean electricity for our production site, we wanted to partner with a leading manufacturer able to provide best-in-class, innovative solutions. Trinasolar pioneers solar technologies that are continuously evolving to meet the needs of the market. For our project, they designed Australia's largest 2-panel tracking system and supplied both the tracking system and the solar panels. Trinasolar's support has been instrumental in achieving a successful outcome." Flaminio Dondina, General Manager - Procurement - Distribution - Strategy.

Edison Zhou, the Head of Australia, New Zealand, and Pacific Islands at Trinasolar Asia Pacific, said, "Trinasolar is proud to support Casella Family Brands on this landmark project together with engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) provider Next Generation Electrical (NGE). Our cutting-edge solar solutions, coupled with innovative tracking technology, have enabled Casella Family Brands to harness the power of the sun on an unprecedented scale. This collaboration exemplifies our commitment to driving sustainable development and reshaping the future of renewable energy in Australia."

By harnessing Trinasolar's market-leading solutions, Casella Family Brands sets a new standard for sustainability within the beverage industry, reaffirming its commitment to environmental stewardship and paving the way for a greener tomorrow.

Notes to Editor:

* When we refer to the largest solar power facility in the Australian beverage sector, to quantify the statement 'largest' we are referring to the amount of clean energy the solar farm is capable of producing.

This statistic was verified by SunWiz, Australia's pre-eminent market analyst. SunWiz tracks information on every Australian solar system and keeps detailed records of each solar system over 0.1MW in size.

About Trinasolar

Founded in 1997, Trinasolar Co., Ltd. (stock symbol: Trinasolar; stock code: 688599) is mainly engaged in PV products, PV systems and smart energy. PV products include R&D, production and sales of PV modules. PV systems consist of power stations and system products. Smart energy mainly comprises PV power generation and operation & maintenance, smart solutions for energy storage, smart microgrid, and development and sales of multi-energy systems. With the strategic goal of "Creating a new industrial ecosystem led by Trinasolar, and promoting Trinasolar as a leader in smart PV and energy storage solutions ", we are committed to leading the way in smart PV and energy storage solutions and facilitating the transformation of new power systems for a net-zero future. On June 10, 2020, Trinasolar was listed on the Science and Technology Innovation Board (STAR Market) of the Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE). It is the first PV and energy storage company that has gone public on the STAR Market providing PV products and systems, as well as smart energy.

About Casella Family Brands

Casella Family Brands (CFB) is Australia's largest family-owned wine company based in Yenda, New South Wales. Led by Managing Director John Casella, it was propelled to the forefront of the export arena in 2001 by its hugely successful [yellow tail] brand.

CFB is proud to offer a range of distinct and outstanding wines for every price point and occasion. In addition to [yellow tail], CFB offers a growing stable of fine wines, including Casella Family Wines, Peter Lehmann Wines, Brand's Laira, Morris of Rutherglen, Baileys of Glenrowan, and Atmata.

For more information, visit www.casellafamilybrands.com.

