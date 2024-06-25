SquaredFinancial reaps the rewards of excellence and stability, winning the Most Reliable Broker Award 2024

VICTORIA, Seychelles, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- While markets are shaky and volatile, and change is the only constant in the industry, leading fintech firm SquaredFinancial has been nominated the Most Reliable Broker 2024, by the acclaimed World Finance. This award is a testament to the company's stability and steadfast commitment to offering its clients quality service and a seamless and secure trading experience on state-of-the-art trading platforms.

Since its establishment in 2005, SquaredFinancial has aimed at building and maintaining long-term partnerships with its customers. It has always been ahead of the curve with cutting-edge technology, offering investors innovative solutions that cater to their financial needs, with competitive conditions and distinguished service.

SquaredFinancial boasts a wide range of products and services, including access to a comprehensive range of trading instruments with competitive spreads and fees, combined with multilingual and localized support. It offers access to state-of-the-art trading platforms, including the renowned MetaTrader4 and MetaTrader5, as well as its all-in-one proprietary mobile app, SquaredFinancial, that allows clients to manage their accounts, funds, wallets, and portfolios. The company also fosters an environment of knowledge and education that introduces clients to healthy trading, from market analyses to weekly webinars and seminars, talk shows and e-books.

SquaredFinancial is honored to receive awards in recognition of its strong commitment to supporting investors around the world and being their financial partner of choice, providing them with the tools they need to navigate financial markets, and maximizing their trading experience.

SquaredFinancial has recently received two awards, Best Trading Mobile App 2023 by Pan Finance, and Best Forex Education Provider 2022 by World Business Outlook.

About SquaredFinancial

SquaredFinancial is a well-capitalized FinTech firm founded in 2005. It aims at becoming a one-stop shop that meets investors' financial needs. With around two decades of experience in financial technology and trading, it offers global solutions to traders of different generations and backgrounds, who are looking for an intuitive and sophisticated investment gateway. It is led by market experts and leadership veterans who share a passion for trading and a vision to reshape the industry landscape. As a regulated firm, it provides investors with an online platform backed by cutting-edge technology that offers the opportunity to trade a wide range of instruments from different asset classes. SquaredFinancial has recently launched its proprietary mobile trading app and its innovative fixed-time deposit account.

