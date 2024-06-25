Anzeige
Dienstag, 25.06.2024
EM 2024 Achtelfinale – Sommermärchen auch bei diesen Aktien?
Bodycote Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 25

Bodycote

www.bodycote.com

25 June 2024

Bodycote plc

Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities

Bodycote plc (the Company) announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 15 March 2024 (the Programme) it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 173/11 pence each (Ordinary Shares) through HSBC Bank PLC:

Date of purchase:

24 June 2024

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

19,528

Highest price paid per share (pence per share):

728.0p

Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):

711.0p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

(pence per share)

720.8284p

The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares.

Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these Ordinary Shares, the Company will have 187,852,419 Ordinary Shares in issue, with no shares held in treasury. This figure represents the total number of voting rights.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains the detailed breakdown of the individual trades made by HSBC Bank PLC on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme.

Since the commencement of the Programme, the Company has purchased 3,603,753 Ordinary Shares.

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information, please contact:

Bodycote plc

Jim Fairbairn, Group Chief Executive

Ben Fidler, Chief Financial Officer

Peter Lapthorn, Head of FP&A and Investor Relations

Tel: +44 1625 505300

FTI Consulting

Richard Mountain

Susanne Yule

Tel: +44 203 727 1340

Schedule of Purchases

Transaction Details:

Issuer name: Bodycote plc

ISIN: GB00B3FLWH99

LEI: 213800V93QFW53NB7Y29

Intermediary name: HSBC Bank PLC

Intermediary code: HBEU

Time zone: GMT

Currency: GBP

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares purchased

Transaction price (pence per share)

Time of transaction

Transaction reference number

Venue

444

711

08:18:46

OD_82iFAv0-00

XLON

70

711

08:18:46

OD_82iFAv0-02

XLON

5

713

08:50:40

OD_82iNCt0-00

BATE

73

716

08:53:18

OD_82iNrxc-00

XLON

546

720

09:15:51

OD_82iTXxa-00

XLON

123

720

10:02:19

OD_82ifFOZ-00

AQXE

502

720

10:17:25

OD_82ij373-00

XLON

231

720

10:17:25

OD_82ij373-02

AQXE

385

720

10:17:25

OD_82ij374-01

CHIX

510

720

10:17:25

OD_82ij374-03

BATE

185

717

10:17:26

OD_82ij3Nn-00

CHIX

1030

719

10:48:59

OD_82iqzra-00

XLON

401

719

10:48:59

OD_82iqzrc-00

BATE

283

719

10:48:59

OD_82iqzrd-00

TRQX

285

719

10:48:59

OD_82iqzrd-02

AQXE

515

719

10:48:59

OD_82iqzrd-04

XLON

468

719

10:48:59

OD_82iqzrd-06

CHIX

58

719

10:53:00

OD_82is0Ng-00

TRQX

130

719

10:53:00

OD_82is0Ng-02

TRQX

25

720

10:57:02

OD_82it1HV-00

XLON

128

720

10:57:03

OD_82it1Xn-00

XLON

36

718

10:57:03

OD_82it1Xo-00

AQXE

142

720

10:57:04

OD_82it1nn-00

XLON

133

720

10:57:04

OD_82it1nn-02

XLON

111

720

10:57:04

OD_82it1no-00

XLON

208

720

10:57:04

OD_82it1np-00

XLON

289

721

12:14:22

OD_82jCUMW-00

CHIX

506

721

12:25:11

OD_82jFDBx-00

XLON

311

721

12:25:11

OD_82jFDBy-01

AQXE

11

721

12:25:11

OD_82jFDBy-03

XLON

178

721

12:25:11

OD_82jFDBz-00

TRQX

7

720

12:29:30

OD_82jGIZP-00

BATE

316

720

12:30:20

OD_82jGVZT-00

CHIX

387

720

12:53:36

OD_82jMMmD-00

BATE

341

718

13:10:59

OD_82jQk5o-00

AQXE

426

719

13:40:03

OD_82jY3q2-00

XLON

512

716

13:40:34

OD_82jYC3M-00

XLON

574

715

13:40:35

OD_82jYC5w-00

XLON

539

718

14:17:03

OD_82jhNIg-00

XLON

200

718

14:33:08

OD_82jlQKc-00

AQXE

102

718

14:38:56

OD_82jmt2n-00

AQXE

163

722

14:56:09

OD_82jrDbA-00

AQXE

163

722

14:56:10

OD_82jrDqu-00

AQXE

163

722

14:56:11

OD_82jrE76-00

AQXE

163

722

14:56:12

OD_82jrENB-00

AQXE

30

722

14:57:10

OD_82jrTSe-00

CHIX

33

722

14:57:10

OD_82jrTSf-00

CHIX

176

722

14:57:11

OD_82jrTjE-00

CHIX

31

722

14:57:11

OD_82jrTjF-01

CHIX

172

722

14:57:13

OD_82jrUF3-00

CHIX

33

722

14:57:13

OD_82jrUF4-01

CHIX

36

722

14:57:13

OD_82jrUF4-03

CHIX

94

722

14:57:36

OD_82jraE1-00

XLON

357

721

15:26:15

OD_82jynTu-00

XLON

293

721

15:26:15

OD_82jynTv-01

AQXE

230

721

15:26:15

OD_82jynTv-03

XLON

417

721

15:26:16

OD_82jynfv-00

XLON

112

720

15:29:30

OD_82jzcDA-00

CHIX

291

720

15:29:30

OD_82jzcDA-02

CHIX

232

722

15:46:54

OD_82k3zkv-00

CHIX

710

722

15:46:54

OD_82k3zkw-00

XLON

13

722

15:46:54

OD_82k3zkx-00

CHIX

13

722

15:46:54

OD_82k3zkx-02

CHIX

128

722

15:46:54

OD_82k3zky-00

CHIX

2

724

15:48:50

OD_82k4Tul-00

TRQX

398

727

16:10:28

OD_82k9voo-00

XLON

8

727

16:10:28

OD_82k9voo-02

XLON

16

727

16:10:28

OD_82k9vop-01

XLON

1687

727

16:10:28

OD_82k9vop-03

XLON

685

726

16:10:29

OD_82k9vs0-00

XLON

414

726

16:10:29

OD_82k9vs0-02

BATE

44

727

16:14:08

OD_82kAqoQ-00

CHIX

45

727

16:14:08

OD_82kAqoS-00

CHIX

34

727

16:29:17

OD_82kEfVg-00

AQXE

148

728

16:29:40

OD_82kElGp-00

BATE

39

728

16:29:41

OD_82kElWw-00

BATE

9

728

16:29:42

OD_82kEln4-00

BATE

3

728

16:29:43

OD_82kEm3A-00

BATE

28

727

16:29:53

OD_82kEojm-00

AQXE

189

727

16:29:58

OD_82kEqAX-00

AQXE



© 2024 PR Newswire
