Bodycote Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 25
25 June 2024
Bodycote plc
Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities
Bodycote plc (the Company) announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 15 March 2024 (the Programme) it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 173/11 pence each (Ordinary Shares) through HSBC Bank PLC:
Date of purchase:
24 June 2024
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
19,528
Highest price paid per share (pence per share):
728.0p
Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):
711.0p
Volume weighted average price paid per share:
(pence per share)
720.8284p
The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares.
Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these Ordinary Shares, the Company will have 187,852,419 Ordinary Shares in issue, with no shares held in treasury. This figure represents the total number of voting rights.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains the detailed breakdown of the individual trades made by HSBC Bank PLC on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme.
Since the commencement of the Programme, the Company has purchased 3,603,753 Ordinary Shares.
This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.
For further information, please contact:
Bodycote plc
Jim Fairbairn, Group Chief Executive
Ben Fidler, Chief Financial Officer
Peter Lapthorn, Head of FP&A and Investor Relations
Tel: +44 1625 505300
FTI Consulting
Richard Mountain
Susanne Yule
Tel: +44 203 727 1340
Schedule of Purchases
Transaction Details:
Issuer name: Bodycote plc
ISIN: GB00B3FLWH99
LEI: 213800V93QFW53NB7Y29
Intermediary name: HSBC Bank PLC
Intermediary code: HBEU
Time zone: GMT
Currency: GBP
Individual Transactions:
Number of shares purchased
Transaction price (pence per share)
Time of transaction
Transaction reference number
Venue
444
711
08:18:46
OD_82iFAv0-00
XLON
70
711
08:18:46
OD_82iFAv0-02
XLON
5
713
08:50:40
OD_82iNCt0-00
BATE
73
716
08:53:18
OD_82iNrxc-00
XLON
546
720
09:15:51
OD_82iTXxa-00
XLON
123
720
10:02:19
OD_82ifFOZ-00
AQXE
502
720
10:17:25
OD_82ij373-00
XLON
231
720
10:17:25
OD_82ij373-02
AQXE
385
720
10:17:25
OD_82ij374-01
CHIX
510
720
10:17:25
OD_82ij374-03
BATE
185
717
10:17:26
OD_82ij3Nn-00
CHIX
1030
719
10:48:59
OD_82iqzra-00
XLON
401
719
10:48:59
OD_82iqzrc-00
BATE
283
719
10:48:59
OD_82iqzrd-00
TRQX
285
719
10:48:59
OD_82iqzrd-02
AQXE
515
719
10:48:59
OD_82iqzrd-04
XLON
468
719
10:48:59
OD_82iqzrd-06
CHIX
58
719
10:53:00
OD_82is0Ng-00
TRQX
130
719
10:53:00
OD_82is0Ng-02
TRQX
25
720
10:57:02
OD_82it1HV-00
XLON
128
720
10:57:03
OD_82it1Xn-00
XLON
36
718
10:57:03
OD_82it1Xo-00
AQXE
142
720
10:57:04
OD_82it1nn-00
XLON
133
720
10:57:04
OD_82it1nn-02
XLON
111
720
10:57:04
OD_82it1no-00
XLON
208
720
10:57:04
OD_82it1np-00
XLON
289
721
12:14:22
OD_82jCUMW-00
CHIX
506
721
12:25:11
OD_82jFDBx-00
XLON
311
721
12:25:11
OD_82jFDBy-01
AQXE
11
721
12:25:11
OD_82jFDBy-03
XLON
178
721
12:25:11
OD_82jFDBz-00
TRQX
7
720
12:29:30
OD_82jGIZP-00
BATE
316
720
12:30:20
OD_82jGVZT-00
CHIX
387
720
12:53:36
OD_82jMMmD-00
BATE
341
718
13:10:59
OD_82jQk5o-00
AQXE
426
719
13:40:03
OD_82jY3q2-00
XLON
512
716
13:40:34
OD_82jYC3M-00
XLON
574
715
13:40:35
OD_82jYC5w-00
XLON
539
718
14:17:03
OD_82jhNIg-00
XLON
200
718
14:33:08
OD_82jlQKc-00
AQXE
102
718
14:38:56
OD_82jmt2n-00
AQXE
163
722
14:56:09
OD_82jrDbA-00
AQXE
163
722
14:56:10
OD_82jrDqu-00
AQXE
163
722
14:56:11
OD_82jrE76-00
AQXE
163
722
14:56:12
OD_82jrENB-00
AQXE
30
722
14:57:10
OD_82jrTSe-00
CHIX
33
722
14:57:10
OD_82jrTSf-00
CHIX
176
722
14:57:11
OD_82jrTjE-00
CHIX
31
722
14:57:11
OD_82jrTjF-01
CHIX
172
722
14:57:13
OD_82jrUF3-00
CHIX
33
722
14:57:13
OD_82jrUF4-01
CHIX
36
722
14:57:13
OD_82jrUF4-03
CHIX
94
722
14:57:36
OD_82jraE1-00
XLON
357
721
15:26:15
OD_82jynTu-00
XLON
293
721
15:26:15
OD_82jynTv-01
AQXE
230
721
15:26:15
OD_82jynTv-03
XLON
417
721
15:26:16
OD_82jynfv-00
XLON
112
720
15:29:30
OD_82jzcDA-00
CHIX
291
720
15:29:30
OD_82jzcDA-02
CHIX
232
722
15:46:54
OD_82k3zkv-00
CHIX
710
722
15:46:54
OD_82k3zkw-00
XLON
13
722
15:46:54
OD_82k3zkx-00
CHIX
13
722
15:46:54
OD_82k3zkx-02
CHIX
128
722
15:46:54
OD_82k3zky-00
CHIX
2
724
15:48:50
OD_82k4Tul-00
TRQX
398
727
16:10:28
OD_82k9voo-00
XLON
8
727
16:10:28
OD_82k9voo-02
XLON
16
727
16:10:28
OD_82k9vop-01
XLON
1687
727
16:10:28
OD_82k9vop-03
XLON
685
726
16:10:29
OD_82k9vs0-00
XLON
414
726
16:10:29
OD_82k9vs0-02
BATE
44
727
16:14:08
OD_82kAqoQ-00
CHIX
45
727
16:14:08
OD_82kAqoS-00
CHIX
34
727
16:29:17
OD_82kEfVg-00
AQXE
148
728
16:29:40
OD_82kElGp-00
BATE
39
728
16:29:41
OD_82kElWw-00
BATE
9
728
16:29:42
OD_82kEln4-00
BATE
3
728
16:29:43
OD_82kEm3A-00
BATE
28
727
16:29:53
OD_82kEojm-00
AQXE
189
727
16:29:58
OD_82kEqAX-00
AQXE
