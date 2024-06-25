Bodycote Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 25

www.bodycote.com

25 June 2024

Bodycote plc

Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities

Bodycote plc (the Company) announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 15 March 2024 (the Programme) it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 173/11 pence each (Ordinary Shares) through HSBC Bank PLC:

Date of purchase: 24 June 2024 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 19,528 Highest price paid per share (pence per share): 728.0p Lowest price paid per share (pence per share): 711.0p Volume weighted average price paid per share: (pence per share) 720.8284p

The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares.

Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these Ordinary Shares, the Company will have 187,852,419 Ordinary Shares in issue, with no shares held in treasury. This figure represents the total number of voting rights.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains the detailed breakdown of the individual trades made by HSBC Bank PLC on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme.

Since the commencement of the Programme, the Company has purchased 3,603,753 Ordinary Shares.

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information, please contact:

Bodycote plc

Jim Fairbairn, Group Chief Executive

Ben Fidler, Chief Financial Officer

Peter Lapthorn, Head of FP&A and Investor Relations

Tel: +44 1625 505300

FTI Consulting

Richard Mountain

Susanne Yule

Tel: +44 203 727 1340

Schedule of Purchases

Transaction Details:

Issuer name: Bodycote plc

ISIN: GB00B3FLWH99

LEI: 213800V93QFW53NB7Y29

Intermediary name: HSBC Bank PLC

Intermediary code: HBEU

Time zone: GMT

Currency: GBP

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares purchased Transaction price (pence per share) Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue 444 711 08:18:46 OD_82iFAv0-00 XLON 70 711 08:18:46 OD_82iFAv0-02 XLON 5 713 08:50:40 OD_82iNCt0-00 BATE 73 716 08:53:18 OD_82iNrxc-00 XLON 546 720 09:15:51 OD_82iTXxa-00 XLON 123 720 10:02:19 OD_82ifFOZ-00 AQXE 502 720 10:17:25 OD_82ij373-00 XLON 231 720 10:17:25 OD_82ij373-02 AQXE 385 720 10:17:25 OD_82ij374-01 CHIX 510 720 10:17:25 OD_82ij374-03 BATE 185 717 10:17:26 OD_82ij3Nn-00 CHIX 1030 719 10:48:59 OD_82iqzra-00 XLON 401 719 10:48:59 OD_82iqzrc-00 BATE 283 719 10:48:59 OD_82iqzrd-00 TRQX 285 719 10:48:59 OD_82iqzrd-02 AQXE 515 719 10:48:59 OD_82iqzrd-04 XLON 468 719 10:48:59 OD_82iqzrd-06 CHIX 58 719 10:53:00 OD_82is0Ng-00 TRQX 130 719 10:53:00 OD_82is0Ng-02 TRQX 25 720 10:57:02 OD_82it1HV-00 XLON 128 720 10:57:03 OD_82it1Xn-00 XLON 36 718 10:57:03 OD_82it1Xo-00 AQXE 142 720 10:57:04 OD_82it1nn-00 XLON 133 720 10:57:04 OD_82it1nn-02 XLON 111 720 10:57:04 OD_82it1no-00 XLON 208 720 10:57:04 OD_82it1np-00 XLON 289 721 12:14:22 OD_82jCUMW-00 CHIX 506 721 12:25:11 OD_82jFDBx-00 XLON 311 721 12:25:11 OD_82jFDBy-01 AQXE 11 721 12:25:11 OD_82jFDBy-03 XLON 178 721 12:25:11 OD_82jFDBz-00 TRQX 7 720 12:29:30 OD_82jGIZP-00 BATE 316 720 12:30:20 OD_82jGVZT-00 CHIX 387 720 12:53:36 OD_82jMMmD-00 BATE 341 718 13:10:59 OD_82jQk5o-00 AQXE 426 719 13:40:03 OD_82jY3q2-00 XLON 512 716 13:40:34 OD_82jYC3M-00 XLON 574 715 13:40:35 OD_82jYC5w-00 XLON 539 718 14:17:03 OD_82jhNIg-00 XLON 200 718 14:33:08 OD_82jlQKc-00 AQXE 102 718 14:38:56 OD_82jmt2n-00 AQXE 163 722 14:56:09 OD_82jrDbA-00 AQXE 163 722 14:56:10 OD_82jrDqu-00 AQXE 163 722 14:56:11 OD_82jrE76-00 AQXE 163 722 14:56:12 OD_82jrENB-00 AQXE 30 722 14:57:10 OD_82jrTSe-00 CHIX 33 722 14:57:10 OD_82jrTSf-00 CHIX 176 722 14:57:11 OD_82jrTjE-00 CHIX 31 722 14:57:11 OD_82jrTjF-01 CHIX 172 722 14:57:13 OD_82jrUF3-00 CHIX 33 722 14:57:13 OD_82jrUF4-01 CHIX 36 722 14:57:13 OD_82jrUF4-03 CHIX 94 722 14:57:36 OD_82jraE1-00 XLON 357 721 15:26:15 OD_82jynTu-00 XLON 293 721 15:26:15 OD_82jynTv-01 AQXE 230 721 15:26:15 OD_82jynTv-03 XLON 417 721 15:26:16 OD_82jynfv-00 XLON 112 720 15:29:30 OD_82jzcDA-00 CHIX 291 720 15:29:30 OD_82jzcDA-02 CHIX 232 722 15:46:54 OD_82k3zkv-00 CHIX 710 722 15:46:54 OD_82k3zkw-00 XLON 13 722 15:46:54 OD_82k3zkx-00 CHIX 13 722 15:46:54 OD_82k3zkx-02 CHIX 128 722 15:46:54 OD_82k3zky-00 CHIX 2 724 15:48:50 OD_82k4Tul-00 TRQX 398 727 16:10:28 OD_82k9voo-00 XLON 8 727 16:10:28 OD_82k9voo-02 XLON 16 727 16:10:28 OD_82k9vop-01 XLON 1687 727 16:10:28 OD_82k9vop-03 XLON 685 726 16:10:29 OD_82k9vs0-00 XLON 414 726 16:10:29 OD_82k9vs0-02 BATE 44 727 16:14:08 OD_82kAqoQ-00 CHIX 45 727 16:14:08 OD_82kAqoS-00 CHIX 34 727 16:29:17 OD_82kEfVg-00 AQXE 148 728 16:29:40 OD_82kElGp-00 BATE 39 728 16:29:41 OD_82kElWw-00 BATE 9 728 16:29:42 OD_82kEln4-00 BATE 3 728 16:29:43 OD_82kEm3A-00 BATE 28 727 16:29:53 OD_82kEojm-00 AQXE 189 727 16:29:58 OD_82kEqAX-00 AQXE