Norsk Hydro: Invitation to Hydro's second quarter results 2024

Hydro's second quarter results 2024 will be released at 07:00 CESTat the same time.

President and CEO Eivind Kallevik, and Executive Vice President and CFO Trond Olaf Christophersen, will host a webinar in English at 08:30 CEST the same day. There will be a Q&A session directly after the presentation. There will be no physical presentation or press conference.

To join the webinar and ask questions, register your details in the webcast page . Once registered, you will receive a separate email confirming your registration.

The webcast is powered by Livestorm. We advise you investigate in advance if your company has any restrictions using this platform.

Investor contact: