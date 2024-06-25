

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Revised quarterly national accounts data from Spain is due on Tuesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.



At 2.00 am ET, Statistics Sweden is slated to issue producer prices for May. Prices had increased 0.9 percent annually in April.



At 3.00 am ET, Spain's INE releases revised GDP and producer prices figures. The preliminary estimate showed that the economy grew at a steady pace of 0.7 percent sequentially in the first quarter.



At 4.00 am ET, unemployment data is due from Poland. The jobless rate is forecast to fall slightly to 5.0 percent in May from 5.1 percent in April.



