Leading customer engagement platform, MoEngage, has launched 'MoEngage for Financial Services', a purpose-built solution to help financial institutions accelerate digital customer engagement.

In a world where exceptional customer experiences are key, enterprises in Financial Services are often stuck with outdated marketing tools that make it difficult for them to offer contextual and personalised digital experiences in real-time.

Raviteja Dodda, CEO and co-founder of MoEngage, said: "Over the years, several large banks, insurance providers and securities firms from Asia to North America have upgraded to MoEngage. The results we have been able to deliver for our customers in this space gave us the confidence to launch a purpose-built solution for financial services."

"Industry-first features that enable faster data ingestion through direct connections with data warehouses and robust security through Personally Identifiable Information (PII) masking, PII encryption, and Software Development Kit (SDK) encryption makes MoEngage the perfect solution for financial brands to unify and analyse data, understand customer expectations, automate customer journeys and engage them contextually across all digital channels," he added.

'MoEngage for Financial Services' also empowers finance brands to send and manage critical alerts, service messages and transactional alerts using just a single API. This unified, cost-effective, multi-channel messaging infrastructure has built-in options to prioritise channels and set up fallbacks to ensure no delivery failures.

MoEngage provides a single, secure platform that enables easy and frictionless interactions between customers and financial brands, whether through mobile apps or web browsers.

