Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 25.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
EM 2024 Achtelfinale – Sommermärchen auch bei diesen Aktien?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
25.06.24
08:05 Uhr
1,644 Euro
-0,016
-0,96 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,6161,66609:47
Dow Jones News
25.06.2024 08:31 Uhr
131 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2-

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
25-Jun-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
25 June 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 24th of June 2024 it purchased a total of 189,202 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 
each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody 
Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           145,202     44,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.6660     GBP1.4080 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.6380     GBP1.3860 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.6501     GBP1.3951

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 643,128,421 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     BST 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
1,749      1.6480        XDUB     08:47:18      00029036359TRDU1 
3,849      1.6480        XDUB     08:47:18      00029036358TRDU1 
438       1.6540        XDUB     09:06:37      00029036467TRDU1 
859       1.6540        XDUB     09:06:37      00029036466TRDU1 
57        1.6540        XDUB     09:06:37      00029036465TRDU1 
495       1.6540        XDUB     09:06:37      00029036464TRDU1 
57        1.6540        XDUB     09:12:39      00029036483TRDU1 
57        1.6600        XDUB     09:25:01      00029036515TRDU1 
3,863      1.6600        XDUB     09:25:01      00029036516TRDU1 
57        1.6580        XDUB     09:25:34      00029036517TRDU1 
114       1.6620        XDUB     09:31:46      00029036548TRDU1 
1,415      1.6620        XDUB     09:31:46      00029036547TRDU1 
1,775      1.6620        XDUB     09:36:30      00029036567TRDU1 
1,750      1.6620        XDUB     09:36:30      00029036566TRDU1 
2,036      1.6620        XDUB     09:36:30      00029036565TRDU1 
1,863      1.6620        XDUB     09:36:30      00029036564TRDU1 
1,890      1.6620        XDUB     09:36:30      00029036563TRDU1 
2,872      1.6660        XDUB     10:15:11      00029036804TRDU1 
3,341      1.6660        XDUB     10:15:11      00029036803TRDU1 
700       1.6660        XDUB     10:15:11      00029036802TRDU1 
412       1.6660        XDUB     10:15:11      00029036801TRDU1 
1,350      1.6660        XDUB     10:15:11      00029036800TRDU1 
606       1.6660        XDUB     10:15:11      00029036805TRDU1 
2,038      1.6600        XDUB     10:38:05      00029036915TRDU1 
57        1.6600        XDUB     10:38:05      00029036914TRDU1 
2,059      1.6600        XDUB     10:46:47      00029036994TRDU1 
1,907      1.6560        XDUB     10:50:03      00029037002TRDU1 
3,705      1.6560        XDUB     10:50:03      00029037001TRDU1 
57        1.6480        XDUB     11:18:03      00029037118TRDU1 
1,796      1.6480        XDUB     11:18:48      00029037119TRDU1 
57        1.6480        XDUB     11:27:10      00029037136TRDU1 
4,076      1.6500        XDUB     11:36:44      00029037213TRDU1 
1,713      1.6500        XDUB     11:40:03      00029037225TRDU1 
401       1.6500        XDUB     11:40:03      00029037224TRDU1 
756       1.6500        XDUB     11:49:18      00029037299TRDU1 
1,221      1.6500        XDUB     11:49:18      00029037298TRDU1 
2,800      1.6480        XDUB     11:51:47      00029037314TRDU1 
369       1.6480        XDUB     11:51:47      00029037313TRDU1 
2,276      1.6480        XDUB     11:51:47      00029037312TRDU1 
659       1.6500        XDUB     12:22:26      00029037410TRDU1 
1,162      1.6500        XDUB     12:22:26      00029037409TRDU1 
1,984      1.6500        XDUB     12:30:43      00029037421TRDU1 
1,426      1.6500        XDUB     12:39:32      00029037446TRDU1 
1,986      1.6500        XDUB     12:45:49      00029037468TRDU1 
32        1.6500        XDUB     12:45:49      00029037467TRDU1 
2,099      1.6500        XDUB     12:54:44      00029037491TRDU1 
5,307      1.6460        XDUB     12:59:01      00029037508TRDU1 
575       1.6460        XDUB     13:39:55      00029037708TRDU1 
1,400      1.6460        XDUB     13:39:55      00029037707TRDU1 
2,749      1.6460        XDUB     13:39:55      00029037706TRDU1 
51        1.6460        XDUB     13:39:55      00029037705TRDU1 
811       1.6460        XDUB     13:39:55      00029037704TRDU1 
5,283      1.6460        XDUB     13:39:55      00029037703TRDU1 
3,658      1.6440        XDUB     14:02:12      00029037765TRDU1 
1,933      1.6420        XDUB     14:02:12      00029037768TRDU1 
1,765      1.6420        XDUB     14:02:12      00029037767TRDU1 
1,765      1.6420        XDUB     14:02:12      00029037766TRDU1 
1,416      1.6420        XDUB     14:27:39      00029037836TRDU1 
1,500      1.6420        XDUB     14:27:39      00029037835TRDU1 
1,287      1.6420        XDUB     14:27:39      00029037834TRDU1 
2,430      1.6420        XDUB     14:27:39      00029037833TRDU1 
1,770      1.6420        XDUB     14:27:39      00029037832TRDU1 
150       1.6420        XDUB     14:27:39      00029037831TRDU1 
113       1.6420        XDUB     14:27:39      00029037830TRDU1 
2,461      1.6420        XDUB     14:27:39      00029037829TRDU1 
1,837      1.6380        XDUB     14:35:29      00029037857TRDU1 
1,784      1.6380        XDUB     14:35:29      00029037856TRDU1 
3,858      1.6500        XDUB     14:51:59      00029038071TRDU1 
1,856      1.6500        XDUB     14:52:47      00029038072TRDU1 
2,071      1.6500        XDUB     14:55:56      00029038086TRDU1 
2,057      1.6500        XDUB     15:00:13      00029038116TRDU1 
10,057      1.6460        XDUB     15:26:30      00029038645TRDU1 
701       1.6460        XDUB     15:26:30      00029038644TRDU1 
2,052      1.6460        XDUB     15:26:30      00029038643TRDU1 
1,802      1.6460        XDUB     15:26:30      00029038642TRDU1 
490       1.6460        XDUB     15:26:30      00029038647TRDU1 
1,400      1.6460        XDUB     15:26:30      00029038646TRDU1 
840       1.6480        XDUB     16:16:14      00029039093TRDU1 
14        1.6480        XDUB     16:16:14      00029039092TRDU1 
697       1.6480        XDUB     16:16:14      00029039091TRDU1 
3,136      1.6480        XDUB     16:16:14      00029039090TRDU1 
4,553      1.6480        XDUB     16:16:14      00029039089TRDU1 
694       1.6480        XDUB     16:16:14      00029039088TRDU1 
2,638      1.6480        XDUB     16:16:28      00029039095TRDU1

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 25, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2-

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
39        1.4080        XLON     09:47:09      00029036591TRDU1 
700       1.4080        XLON     09:47:23      00029036595TRDU1 
2,126      1.4080        XLON     09:47:23      00029036596TRDU1 
85        1.4080        XLON     09:47:46      00029036597TRDU1 
57        1.4080        XLON     10:15:11      00029036806TRDU1 
3,150      1.4080        XLON     10:15:11      00029036807TRDU1 
1,465      1.4080        XLON     10:15:11      00029036808TRDU1 
137       1.4040        XLON     10:16:41      00029036829TRDU1 
57        1.4040        XLON     10:16:41      00029036830TRDU1 
1,089      1.4040        XLON     10:16:41      00029036831TRDU1 
57        1.4040        XLON     10:16:41      00029036832TRDU1 
405       1.4000        XLON     10:50:03      00029037003TRDU1 
145       1.4000        XLON     10:50:03      00029037004TRDU1 
600       1.4000        XLON     10:50:06      00029037005TRDU1 
1,805      1.3940        XLON     10:57:07      00029037042TRDU1 
41        1.3920        XLON     13:04:04      00029037562TRDU1 
1,449      1.3920        XLON     13:04:04      00029037563TRDU1 
3,043      1.3920        XLON     13:04:04      00029037564TRDU1 
1,648      1.3920        XLON     13:39:58      00029037709TRDU1 
208       1.3920        XLON     13:39:58      00029037710TRDU1 
157       1.3920        XLON     13:54:41      00029037752TRDU1 
229       1.3920        XLON     13:55:34      00029037754TRDU1 
57        1.3920        XLON     14:02:12      00029037762TRDU1 
2,781      1.3920        XLON     14:02:12      00029037763TRDU1 
2,838      1.3920        XLON     14:02:12      00029037764TRDU1 
132       1.3880        XLON     14:27:43      00029037837TRDU1 
1,490      1.3880        XLON     14:27:43      00029037838TRDU1 
1,421      1.3880        XLON     14:27:43      00029037839TRDU1 
155       1.3860        XLON     14:36:01      00029037860TRDU1 
57        1.3940        XLON     14:54:12      00029038080TRDU1 
1,630      1.3940        XLON     14:54:12      00029038081TRDU1 
3,366      1.3920        XLON     15:00:44      00029038120TRDU1 
1,547      1.3900        XLON     15:34:40      00029038696TRDU1 
175       1.3900        XLON     15:34:40      00029038697TRDU1 
815       1.3920        XLON     15:56:12      00029038851TRDU1 
884       1.3920        XLON     15:56:12      00029038852TRDU1 
1,404      1.3920        XLON     16:01:02      00029038875TRDU1 
40        1.3920        XLON     16:01:02      00029038876TRDU1 
1,648      1.3920        XLON     16:10:24      00029039019TRDU1 
1,696      1.3920        XLON     16:20:22      00029039142TRDU1 
661       1.3920        XLON     16:28:13      00029039291TRDU1 
666       1.3920        XLON     16:29:04      00029039296TRDU1 
822       1.3920        XLON     16:29:24      00029039298TRDU1 
178       1.3920        XLON     16:29:53      00029039304TRDU1 
413       1.3920        XLON     16:29:53      00029039305TRDU1 
432       1.3920        XLON     16:29:53      00029039306TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  329889 
EQS News ID:  1932011 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1932011&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 25, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.