Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 25-Jun-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25 June 2024 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 24th of June 2024 it purchased a total of 189,202 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 145,202 44,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.6660 GBP1.4080 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.6380 GBP1.3860 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.6501 GBP1.3951

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 643,128,421 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone BST Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 1,749 1.6480 XDUB 08:47:18 00029036359TRDU1 3,849 1.6480 XDUB 08:47:18 00029036358TRDU1 438 1.6540 XDUB 09:06:37 00029036467TRDU1 859 1.6540 XDUB 09:06:37 00029036466TRDU1 57 1.6540 XDUB 09:06:37 00029036465TRDU1 495 1.6540 XDUB 09:06:37 00029036464TRDU1 57 1.6540 XDUB 09:12:39 00029036483TRDU1 57 1.6600 XDUB 09:25:01 00029036515TRDU1 3,863 1.6600 XDUB 09:25:01 00029036516TRDU1 57 1.6580 XDUB 09:25:34 00029036517TRDU1 114 1.6620 XDUB 09:31:46 00029036548TRDU1 1,415 1.6620 XDUB 09:31:46 00029036547TRDU1 1,775 1.6620 XDUB 09:36:30 00029036567TRDU1 1,750 1.6620 XDUB 09:36:30 00029036566TRDU1 2,036 1.6620 XDUB 09:36:30 00029036565TRDU1 1,863 1.6620 XDUB 09:36:30 00029036564TRDU1 1,890 1.6620 XDUB 09:36:30 00029036563TRDU1 2,872 1.6660 XDUB 10:15:11 00029036804TRDU1 3,341 1.6660 XDUB 10:15:11 00029036803TRDU1 700 1.6660 XDUB 10:15:11 00029036802TRDU1 412 1.6660 XDUB 10:15:11 00029036801TRDU1 1,350 1.6660 XDUB 10:15:11 00029036800TRDU1 606 1.6660 XDUB 10:15:11 00029036805TRDU1 2,038 1.6600 XDUB 10:38:05 00029036915TRDU1 57 1.6600 XDUB 10:38:05 00029036914TRDU1 2,059 1.6600 XDUB 10:46:47 00029036994TRDU1 1,907 1.6560 XDUB 10:50:03 00029037002TRDU1 3,705 1.6560 XDUB 10:50:03 00029037001TRDU1 57 1.6480 XDUB 11:18:03 00029037118TRDU1 1,796 1.6480 XDUB 11:18:48 00029037119TRDU1 57 1.6480 XDUB 11:27:10 00029037136TRDU1 4,076 1.6500 XDUB 11:36:44 00029037213TRDU1 1,713 1.6500 XDUB 11:40:03 00029037225TRDU1 401 1.6500 XDUB 11:40:03 00029037224TRDU1 756 1.6500 XDUB 11:49:18 00029037299TRDU1 1,221 1.6500 XDUB 11:49:18 00029037298TRDU1 2,800 1.6480 XDUB 11:51:47 00029037314TRDU1 369 1.6480 XDUB 11:51:47 00029037313TRDU1 2,276 1.6480 XDUB 11:51:47 00029037312TRDU1 659 1.6500 XDUB 12:22:26 00029037410TRDU1 1,162 1.6500 XDUB 12:22:26 00029037409TRDU1 1,984 1.6500 XDUB 12:30:43 00029037421TRDU1 1,426 1.6500 XDUB 12:39:32 00029037446TRDU1 1,986 1.6500 XDUB 12:45:49 00029037468TRDU1 32 1.6500 XDUB 12:45:49 00029037467TRDU1 2,099 1.6500 XDUB 12:54:44 00029037491TRDU1 5,307 1.6460 XDUB 12:59:01 00029037508TRDU1 575 1.6460 XDUB 13:39:55 00029037708TRDU1 1,400 1.6460 XDUB 13:39:55 00029037707TRDU1 2,749 1.6460 XDUB 13:39:55 00029037706TRDU1 51 1.6460 XDUB 13:39:55 00029037705TRDU1 811 1.6460 XDUB 13:39:55 00029037704TRDU1 5,283 1.6460 XDUB 13:39:55 00029037703TRDU1 3,658 1.6440 XDUB 14:02:12 00029037765TRDU1 1,933 1.6420 XDUB 14:02:12 00029037768TRDU1 1,765 1.6420 XDUB 14:02:12 00029037767TRDU1 1,765 1.6420 XDUB 14:02:12 00029037766TRDU1 1,416 1.6420 XDUB 14:27:39 00029037836TRDU1 1,500 1.6420 XDUB 14:27:39 00029037835TRDU1 1,287 1.6420 XDUB 14:27:39 00029037834TRDU1 2,430 1.6420 XDUB 14:27:39 00029037833TRDU1 1,770 1.6420 XDUB 14:27:39 00029037832TRDU1 150 1.6420 XDUB 14:27:39 00029037831TRDU1 113 1.6420 XDUB 14:27:39 00029037830TRDU1 2,461 1.6420 XDUB 14:27:39 00029037829TRDU1 1,837 1.6380 XDUB 14:35:29 00029037857TRDU1 1,784 1.6380 XDUB 14:35:29 00029037856TRDU1 3,858 1.6500 XDUB 14:51:59 00029038071TRDU1 1,856 1.6500 XDUB 14:52:47 00029038072TRDU1 2,071 1.6500 XDUB 14:55:56 00029038086TRDU1 2,057 1.6500 XDUB 15:00:13 00029038116TRDU1 10,057 1.6460 XDUB 15:26:30 00029038645TRDU1 701 1.6460 XDUB 15:26:30 00029038644TRDU1 2,052 1.6460 XDUB 15:26:30 00029038643TRDU1 1,802 1.6460 XDUB 15:26:30 00029038642TRDU1 490 1.6460 XDUB 15:26:30 00029038647TRDU1 1,400 1.6460 XDUB 15:26:30 00029038646TRDU1 840 1.6480 XDUB 16:16:14 00029039093TRDU1 14 1.6480 XDUB 16:16:14 00029039092TRDU1 697 1.6480 XDUB 16:16:14 00029039091TRDU1 3,136 1.6480 XDUB 16:16:14 00029039090TRDU1 4,553 1.6480 XDUB 16:16:14 00029039089TRDU1 694 1.6480 XDUB 16:16:14 00029039088TRDU1 2,638 1.6480 XDUB 16:16:28 00029039095TRDU1

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 25, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2-

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 39 1.4080 XLON 09:47:09 00029036591TRDU1 700 1.4080 XLON 09:47:23 00029036595TRDU1 2,126 1.4080 XLON 09:47:23 00029036596TRDU1 85 1.4080 XLON 09:47:46 00029036597TRDU1 57 1.4080 XLON 10:15:11 00029036806TRDU1 3,150 1.4080 XLON 10:15:11 00029036807TRDU1 1,465 1.4080 XLON 10:15:11 00029036808TRDU1 137 1.4040 XLON 10:16:41 00029036829TRDU1 57 1.4040 XLON 10:16:41 00029036830TRDU1 1,089 1.4040 XLON 10:16:41 00029036831TRDU1 57 1.4040 XLON 10:16:41 00029036832TRDU1 405 1.4000 XLON 10:50:03 00029037003TRDU1 145 1.4000 XLON 10:50:03 00029037004TRDU1 600 1.4000 XLON 10:50:06 00029037005TRDU1 1,805 1.3940 XLON 10:57:07 00029037042TRDU1 41 1.3920 XLON 13:04:04 00029037562TRDU1 1,449 1.3920 XLON 13:04:04 00029037563TRDU1 3,043 1.3920 XLON 13:04:04 00029037564TRDU1 1,648 1.3920 XLON 13:39:58 00029037709TRDU1 208 1.3920 XLON 13:39:58 00029037710TRDU1 157 1.3920 XLON 13:54:41 00029037752TRDU1 229 1.3920 XLON 13:55:34 00029037754TRDU1 57 1.3920 XLON 14:02:12 00029037762TRDU1 2,781 1.3920 XLON 14:02:12 00029037763TRDU1 2,838 1.3920 XLON 14:02:12 00029037764TRDU1 132 1.3880 XLON 14:27:43 00029037837TRDU1 1,490 1.3880 XLON 14:27:43 00029037838TRDU1 1,421 1.3880 XLON 14:27:43 00029037839TRDU1 155 1.3860 XLON 14:36:01 00029037860TRDU1 57 1.3940 XLON 14:54:12 00029038080TRDU1 1,630 1.3940 XLON 14:54:12 00029038081TRDU1 3,366 1.3920 XLON 15:00:44 00029038120TRDU1 1,547 1.3900 XLON 15:34:40 00029038696TRDU1 175 1.3900 XLON 15:34:40 00029038697TRDU1 815 1.3920 XLON 15:56:12 00029038851TRDU1 884 1.3920 XLON 15:56:12 00029038852TRDU1 1,404 1.3920 XLON 16:01:02 00029038875TRDU1 40 1.3920 XLON 16:01:02 00029038876TRDU1 1,648 1.3920 XLON 16:10:24 00029039019TRDU1 1,696 1.3920 XLON 16:20:22 00029039142TRDU1 661 1.3920 XLON 16:28:13 00029039291TRDU1 666 1.3920 XLON 16:29:04 00029039296TRDU1 822 1.3920 XLON 16:29:24 00029039298TRDU1 178 1.3920 XLON 16:29:53 00029039304TRDU1 413 1.3920 XLON 16:29:53 00029039305TRDU1 432 1.3920 XLON 16:29:53 00029039306TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: POS TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 329889 EQS News ID: 1932011 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1932011&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 25, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)