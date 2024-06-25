

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's leading index weakened more than initially estimated in April to the lowest level in three months, the latest data from the Cabinet Office showed on Tuesday.



The leading index, which measures future economic activity, dropped to 110.9 in April from 111.7 in the previous month. In the initial estimate, the score was 111.6.



Meanwhile, the coincident index strengthened to 115.2 in April from 114.2 a month ago. That was in line with the flash data published on June 7. The coincident index measures the current economic situation.



The lagging index decreased slightly to 105.9 in April from 106.1 in the preceding month. The flash score was 105.8.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken