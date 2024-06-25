

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca (AZN.L, AZN) said high-level results from the ADJUVANT BR.31 Phase III trial, sponsored by the Canadian Cancer Trials Group, showed Imfinzi did not achieve statistical significance for the primary endpoint of disease-free survival versus placebo in early-stage non-small cell lung cancer after complete tumour resection in patients whose tumours express PD-L1 on 25% or more tumour cells. The safety profile for Imfinzi was consistent with its known safety profile.



Susan Galbraith, Executive Vice President, Oncology R&D, AstraZeneca, said: 'We are disappointed in the ADJUVANT BR.31 results. We are committed to addressing the remaining unmet need in lung cancer through our broad development programme.'



The company noted that Imfinzi is also being investigated as monotherapy and in combinations in several other early-stage lung cancer settings, including in medically inoperable or unresected Stage I-II NSCLC and unresectable, Stage III NSCLC.



For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken