DJ Amundi MSCI Switzerland UCITS ETF - CHF (C): Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi MSCI Switzerland UCITS ETF - CHF (C) DEALING DATE: 24-Jun-2024 NAV PER SHARE: CHF: 10.7881 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 17590239 CODE: CSWG LN ISIN: LU1681044993

June 25, 2024 03:07 ET (07:07 GMT)