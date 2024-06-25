DJ Amundi Japan Topix UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED GBP (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Japan Topix UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED GBP (C) (TPHG LN) Amundi Japan Topix UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED GBP (C): Net Asset Value(s) 25-Jun-2024 / 09:08 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Japan Topix UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED GBP (C) DEALING DATE: 24-Jun-2024 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 114.645 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 68192 CODE: TPHG LN ISIN: LU1681038086 =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681038086 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TPHG LN Sequence No.: 329966 EQS News ID: 1932207 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

June 25, 2024 03:09 ET (07:09 GMT)