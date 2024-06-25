Anzeige
Dienstag, 25.06.2024
EM 2024 Achtelfinale – Sommermärchen auch bei diesen Aktien?
25.06.2024 10:00 Uhr
Commerzbank AG - Pre-Stabilisation Notice

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 25

June 25, 2024

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft

EUR Undated Non-cumulative Fixed to Reset AT1 Notes

Pre-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank AG (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 136-20) hereby announces, as Stabilisation Coordinator, that the Stabilising Managers named below may stabilise the offer of the following securities in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014).

The security to be stabilised:

Issuer:

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft

Guarantor (if any):

none

Aggregate nominal amount:

EUR tbd

Description:

Undated Non-Cumulative Fixed to Reset Additional Tier 1 Notes, which are intended to constitute Additional Tier 1 Instruments of the Bank

Offer price:

tbc

Other offer terms:

perpetual, denoms 200k, payment date July 2, 2024, reset date April 9, 2032

Stabilisation:

Stabilisation Coordinator:

Stabilising Managers:

Commerzbank AG

Banco Santander

Barclays

BNP Paribas

Citigroup

Deutsche Bank

Stabilisation period expected to start on:

June 25, 2024

Stabilisation period expected to end on:

no later than 30 days after the proposed issue date of the securities

Existence, maximum size and conditions of use of over-allotment facility.

The Stabilising Managers may over-allot the securities to the extent permitted in accordance with applicable law.

Stabilisation trading venue:

Luxembourg Stock Exchange (regulated market)

In connection with the offer of the above securities, the Stabilising Manager(s) may over-allot the securities or effect transactions with a view to supporting the market price of the securities during the stabilisation period at a level higher than that which might otherwise prevail. However, stabilisation may not necessarily occur and any stabilisation action, if begun, may cease at any time Any stabilisation action or over-allotment shall be conducted in accordance with all applicable laws and rules.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

END


