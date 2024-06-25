Leading industrial technology player supplies design and cybersecurity guidance to accelerate international fleet decarbonization

AVEVA, a global leader in industrial software, driving digital transformation and sustainability, has obtained the D-INF verification from DNV, a leading classification society, for its AVEVA PI System for Marine Class Compliance.

The AVEVA PI System is a proven commercial off-the-shelf software solution for owners and operators bringing vessel data to the shore and beyond. The technology meets major industry compliance standards and enables clients to build robust class-approved digital processes and confidently report environmental impacts of improvement efforts.

As AVEVA grows its marine industry client base, the world-class industrial technology player is focused on boosting its support for global marine digital transformation. Its newly strengthened collaboration with DNV demonstrates AVEVA's commitment to providing derisked, reliable, and efficient ship-to-shore data management solutions and driving digital transformation within the maritime industry. The updated certifications aim to support global fleet and offshore operators as they decarbonize and move towards leaner, more efficient operations.

The design verifications include D-INF (DNV-CG-0564) and associated cybersecurity rules (DNV-RU-SHIP Pt.6 Ch.5 Sec.21 and DNV-RU-SHIP Pt.6 Ch.11 Sec.1). This enables AVEVA customers to leverage their digital transformation investments to meet the requirements of Marine Classification Rules.

Herve Lours, VP of Marine, AVEVA, commented: "This strengthened partnership is a testament to AVEVA's commitment to the marine industry. This enables our customers to leverage the power of AVEVA PI System to drive innovation and compliance throughout the global fleet and offshore operator community."

Jon Rysst, Senior VP Business Development Leader at DNV, commented: "We are delighted to be working with an industry leader like AVEVA and congratulate them on this achievement. Through verification of the AVEVA PI System we are supporting the digital transformation of the maritime industry and building the foundation for digital class verification services."

Over the last five decades, AVEVA has been instrumental in accelerating digital transformation within the global maritime industry. The industrial technology leader has pioneered leading digital twin solutions, which harness and optimize ship construction and asset information.

About AVEVA

AVEVA is a global leader in industrial software, sparking ingenuity to drive responsible use of the world's resources. The company's secure industrial cloud platform and applications enable businesses to harness the power of their information and improve collaboration with customers, suppliers and partners.

Over 20,000 enterprises in over 100 countries rely on AVEVA to help them deliver life's essentials: safe and reliable energy, food, medicines, infrastructure and more. By connecting people with trusted information and AI-enriched insights, AVEVA enables teams to engineer efficiently and optimize operations, driving growth and sustainability.

Named as one of the world's most innovative companies, AVEVA supports customers with open solutions and the expertise of more than 6,400 employees, 5,000 partners and 5,700 certified developers. With operations around the globe, AVEVA is headquartered in Cambridge, UK.

Copyright 2024 AVEVA Solutions Limited. All rights reserved. AVEVA, the AVEVA logos and AVEVA product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of AVEVA Group or its subsidiaries in the United Kingdom and other countries. Other brands and product- names are the trademarks of their respective companies.

About DNV

DNV is an independent expert in risk management and quality assurance. Driven by our purpose to safeguard life, property and the environment, we empower our customers and their stakeholders with facts and reliable insights to make critical decisions with confidence. As a trusted voice for many of the world's most successful organizations, we use our knowledge to advance safety and performance, set industry benchmarks, and inspire and invent solutions to tackle global transformations.

DNV in the maritime industry

DNV is the world's leading classification society and a recognized advisor for the maritime industry. We enhance safety, quality, energy efficiency and environmental performance of the global shipping industry across all vessel types and offshore structures. We invest heavily in research and development to find solutions, together with the industry, that address strategic, operational or regulatory challenges. For more information visit: www.dnv.com/maritime

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240625532016/en/

Contacts:

kathryn.foster@aveva.com