Fundación Internacional Baltasar Garzón (FIBGAR): Registration is now open for the summer course in Torres on EU Law and SDGs

Until June 30th, it will be possible to pre-register for the course "EU Law in the Face of Two Sustainable Development Goals," which will be held on July 15th and 16th.

The courses are organized by the University of Jaén and the International Baltasar Garzón Foundation (FIBGAR).

MADRID, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As highlighted by the academic directors of the course Ramón Ruiz Ruiz, Professor of Philosophy of Law at the University of Jaén, Juan Manuel de Faramiñán Gilbert, Emeritus Professor at the University of Jaén, María Garzón, and Alessia Schiavon, respectively President and Executive Director of the International Baltasar Garzón Foundation (FIBGAR), this edition aims to provide a high-quality deepening and updating on the main novelties adopted by the latest European legislature, with a practical emphasis on human rights and sustainable development.

Sustainable development is a priority objective of the European Union's policies, which has become a fundamental promoter of the SDGs through various strategic initiatives.

In the latest legislature, significant steps have been taken, for example, with the adoption of the first EU Directive on gender-based violence, as well as the reform of the Directive on preventing and combating trafficking in human beings and protecting its victims. Additionally, important advances have been promoted concerning Goals 13 (climate action), 15 (life on land), and 16 through the revised Directive on the protection of the environment through criminal law, recently approved in February 2024, and the Directive on Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence.

In 2024, significant progress has also been made with the approval of the anti-SLAPP Directive, the Media Freedom Act, and the Digital Services Act, the world's first regulation in the digital field establishing obligations for digital platforms. Additionally, the European Parliament and the Council have reached a provisional agreement on the anti-money laundering package, which includes the so-called Sixth Directive, and have advanced discussions on a new Directive to combat corruption.

All these topics will be addressed by professionals with extensive experience, such as the professors from the University of Jaén, Ma Del Carmen Muñoz Rodríguez, Esther Pomares Cintas, and Ignacio Benítez Ortu´zar; the lawyer and communicator specializing in climate and human rights, Irene Rubiera de Felipe; and the professor of Public International Law at Universitat Rovira i Virgili, Maria Marquès Banqué.

Additionally, students will have the opportunity to learn from the experience of professors from the University of Seville, María Libia Arenal Lora and Jesús Ignacio Delgado Rojas; Juan Manuel de Faramiñán Fernández-Fígares, lawyer and Doctor of Philosophy and Law; and Lisardo García Rodulfo, lawyer and member of the Board of Directors of the Anti-Money Laundering Group of the Granada Bar Association. The course will conclude with practical workshops led by Alessia Schiavon.

The program can be downloaded here.

The initiative is intended for students in legal or related fields, public officials, and professionals from various disciplines who need to stay updated on European Union affairs and are interested in gaining more tools for understanding and addressing current issues related to human rights.

Click hereto register.

This eighteenth edition is organized by the Center for Continuing Education and Supplementary Training of the University of Jaén, in collaboration with the International Baltasar Garzón Foundation (FIBGAR), and is funded by the Jaén Provincial Council with the support of the Torres City Council.

For further information, please contact:

Alessia Schiavon, Director of FIBGAR: aschiavon@fibgar.org

comunicacion@fibgar.es