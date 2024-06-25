

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - The unemployment rate in Poland decreased for the third straight month in May to the lowest level in six months, figures from the statistical office showed on Tuesday.



The unemployment rate dropped to 5.0 percent in May from 5.1 percent in April, in line with expectations.



Further, this was the lowest jobless rate since November last year, when it was also the same 5.0 percent.



In the corresponding month last year, the unemployment rate was 5.1 percent.



The number of registered unemployed people declined to 776,600 in May from 797,100 in the previous month.



The number of unemployed young people under the age of 24 dropped to 95,800 in May from 99,100 in the previous month.



