Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 25.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
EM 2024 Achtelfinale – Sommermärchen auch bei diesen Aktien?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
25.06.2024 11:06 Uhr
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bluecrux Expands Global Presence with Barcelona Office

MECHELEN, Belgium, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluecrux, a global leader in value chain consulting and technology, has opened a new office in the vibrant city of Barcelona, Spain. Marking a significant milestone in the company's commitment to international expansion, this will be its seventh office worldwide.

Barcelona is known for its exceptional supply chain talent, making it the perfect location from which to further enhance Bluecrux's international presence. The company is making good on its mission to build the best talent pool and offer top-notch, local service to its valued global clients. Led by experts who know the market inside out, the Bluecrux Barcelona team is poised to drive country-specific growth and innovation.

"Opening an office in Barcelona is a crucial part of our strategy to establish talent hubs in strategic locations, and to anticipate the future of work," says Koen Jaspers, CEO of Bluecrux." We are excited to leverage the area's rich talent pool to better serve our clients and continue our growth journey."

This expansion is a testament to Bluecrux's dedication to investing in high-potential regions and delivering world-class service across the globe.

In addition to Spain, Bluecrux has offices in Belgium, the Netherlands, Ireland, Switzerland, Singapore and the U.S.

About Bluecrux

Founded in 2011, Bluecrux is a leading value chain technology and consulting company, assisting global companies to navigate and improve their supply chains. The company's international growth story and innovative technologies, Binocs and Axon, reflect its goal to combine expertise with technology, turning challenges into opportunities.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bluecrux-expands-global-presence-with-barcelona-office-302180856.html

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.