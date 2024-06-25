Cyberbit Wins Best Enterprise Security Solution at SC Awards Europe, Solidifying Leadership in Cybersecurity Skill Development

Hyper-Realistic Cyber Range with Live-Fire Simulations and Commercial Tools Secures SC Awards Europe Win for Cyberbit

NEWBURYPORT, Mass., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyberbit, a leader in hyper-realistic cybersecurity skill development and readiness, announced its win for Best Enterprise Security Solution at SC Awards Europe.

This recognition underscores Cyberbit's commitment to addressing the global shortage of cybersecurity talent. Its innovative platform empowers organizations to significantly enhance the performance of their cyber defense teams. This translates directly to improved organizational preparedness and a stronger ability to effectively respond to cyberattacks.

"The constantly shifting threat landscape demands a highly skilled cybersecurity workforce," said Nat Prakongpan, VP Product at Cyberbit, following the SC Awards Europe win. "This award validates Cyberbit's focus on delivering measurable outcomes in cybersecurity training. We go beyond traditional methods by offering a hyper-realistic environment with corporate-grade networks, live cyberattacks, and the very tools defenders use in the field. This live-fire approach validates human performance, builds technical expertise, and hones essential soft skills like problem-solving under pressure, critical thinking, and teamwork."

Cyberbit's award-winning platform addresses the urgent need for enhanced hands-on cybersecurity skill development by offering real-world, live-fire simulations of high-profile attacks and vulnerabilities. Security teams can hone and refine their response capabilities against emerging threats within a safe, controlled environment. This innovative approach surpasses conventional methods, incorporating advanced simulations that encompass a wide range of scenarios, including those specific to cloud environments like AWS and Azure, and empowering cybersecurity professionals to sharpen their skills with commercial security tools.

Cyberbit provides the market-leading cyber security skill development and readiness platform. The Cyberbit platform maximizes the performance and cyber-readiness of information security teams, boards, and C-suite executives by delivering hyper-realistic live-fire exercises, cyber labs, and crisis simulations mirroring real-world attack scenarios. The platform spins up virtual cyber ranges within seconds, which emulate many networks including AWS, Azure, and on-premises networks, and security stacks by major commercial vendors. Cyberbit customers include Fortune 500 companies, leading systems integrators, governments, and higher education institutions. Visit the Cyberbit website.

