Unisun Energy Group Expands European Presence with New Subsidiary in Munich

MUNICH, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisun Energy Group, a leading provider of industrial and commercial intelligent renewable energy services, is proud to announce the official opening of its German subsidiary, Unisun Energy Service GmbH, in Munich this June. The subsidiary will concentrate on serving the entire European market, offering comprehensive energy services including equipment commissioning, operation & maintenance, troubleshooting and after-sales support for battery energy storage systems (BESS) in areas such as power plants and electric vehicles (EV). Their expansion aims to meet the increasing demand for sustainable energy solutions across Europe.

"We have recognized the immense market potential in Europe for operating and providing after-sales services for renewable energy assets. Our team in Europe holds the necessary electrical qualifications that adhere to European standards, along with extensive experiences in energy operations and after-sales support across Europe. With the support of international talent, we are poised to seize new opportunities in the European market, driving energy transition and collectively shaping a sustainable future." said Xu Hanfeng, CEO of Unisun Energy Group.

To cater to the demands of the local market, the German subsidiary provides the following services:

Power Plant Energy Services

Commissioning and after-sales services for inverters and BESS that are commonly used in photovoltaic (PV) or wind power plants. The service offerings encompass application scenarios such as peak shaving, frequency containment reserve (FCR), and electricity trading.

Comprehensive operation and maintenance services for PV power plants, wind power plants, and energy storage stations, ensuring efficient and stable operation of power generation equipment.

EV After-sales and Operation Services

Professional diagnostics, troubleshooting, and commissioning services for traction batteries, charging stations, and commercial and residential EVs, enabling customers to enjoy the convenience of sustainable transportation.

Comprehensive road-testing services that meet European standards for EV manufacturers, enhancing the product development and safety for automotive Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs).

Battery Storage Services

Providing industry-standard storage solutions for charged parts across Europe, ensuring safe and reliable logistics and storage for client's products.

Battery Laboratory and Battery Recycling Services

To further boost sustainable development in the local market, the company is planning to introduce battery recycling services and collaborate with battery suppliers to establish battery laboratories in future.

In terms of personnel structure, the team mainly consists of professionals in technical, after-sales service, sales, and operations roles, with the technical team and after-sales customer service accounting for two-thirds of the workforce. Mr. Max Du, the Managing Partner, brings over 10 years of experience in the renewable energy industry. He has held executive positions in well-known companies such as Hareonsolar, Sungrow, and Tecloman, overseeing operations in the European region. With his profound insights into the European markets of PV, energy storage, and EV charging stations, he is well-versed in the trends and demands of these fields.

"In 2023, renewable energy achieved an impressive 44% share in the EU electricity mix, surpassing the significant milestone of 40% for the first time. This remarkable achievement opens up vast potential for us to explore. We are committed to delivering state-of-the-art solutions, unparalleled customer service, and making meaningful contributions to the sustainable development of the European energy landscape. With our team's unwavering dedication and expertise, we aim to pave the way towards a cleaner future." said Du.

The core members of the team possess a combined experience of 2 GWh in energy services. Leveraging their strengths in rapid service response, advanced technical expertise, and effective multilingual communication, the company is dedicated to delivering a service experience that is of high quality and efficiency for their clients. For more information, please contact eu.info@unisun-energy.com.

