

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks fell sharply on Tuesday amid considerably political instability on the continent.



A cautious mood prevailed after French President Emmanuel Macron warned that both the National Rally party and the New Popular Front coalition risk bringing 'civil war' to France.



The benchmark DAX was down 219 points, or 1.20 percent, at 18,106 after rising 0.9 percent in the previous session.



Tech stocks followed their U.S. peers lower, with Infineon Technologies falling more than 2 percent.



HORNBACH rallied 3 percent after reporting higher Q1 net income and confirming its full-year outlook.



Merck KGaA plunged 10 percent after the diversified group discontinued a late-stage trial for a cancer drug.



