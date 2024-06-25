Anzeige
Britvic plc Share Repurchase Programme Suspension

DJ Britvic plc Share Repurchase Programme Suspension 

Britvic plc (BVIC ) 
Britvic plc Share Repurchase Programme Suspension 
25-Jun-2024 / 10:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Britvic plc 
Legal Entity Identifier: 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53 
 
25 June 2024 
 
SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAMME - SUSPENSION 
 
Britvic plc (the "Company") today announces that in light of the commencement of the offer period with respect to 
Carlsberg Group announced on 21 June 2024, the Company has given notice to Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc to 
suspend the Share Buyback Programme (the "Programme") announced on 3 June 2024. The Programme will be suspended at 
close of trading on 25 June 2024. The Board will evaluate recommencement of the Programme should the circumstances 
change. 
 
 
Media Enquiries: 
Please contact: 
Investors: 
Steve Nightingale (Director of Investor Relations)     +44 (0) 7808 097 784 
Media: 
Stephanie Macduff-Duncan (Head of Corporate Communications) +44 (0) 7808 097 680 
Stephen Malthouse (Headland)                +44 (0) 7734 956 201

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B0N8QD54 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:      BVIC 
LEI Code:    635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  329890 
EQS News ID:  1932041 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1932041&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 25, 2024 05:00 ET (09:00 GMT)

