Oxford Instruments Plc - Publication of Annual Report 2024 and Notice of Annual General Meeting 2024

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 25

LEI: 213800J364EZD6UCE231

25 June 2024

Oxford Instruments plc

Publication of Annual Report 2024 and Notice of Annual General Meeting 2024

Oxford Instruments plc (the "Company") announces that it has published its Annual Report for the year ended 31 March 2024 (the "Annual Report") and its Notice of Annual General Meeting 2024 (the "Notice"). The Annual General Meeting is scheduled to be held at 11.00am on 25 July 2024 at the offices of Ashurst LLP, London Fruit & Wool Exchange, 1 Duval Square, London, E1 6PW.

The Annual Report and Notice have today been published online at https://www.oxinst.com/investors-content/financial-reports-and-presentations and https://www.oxinst.com/investors-content/annual-general-meeting

In accordance with paragraph 9.6.1 of the FCA's Listing Rules, copies of the Annual Report, Notice and Form of Proxy have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Information required in accordance with the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 6.3.5 was included in the Preliminary Results announcement released on 11 June 2024.

