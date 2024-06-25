GLOBIS Corporation; GLOBIS Europe BV: GLOBIS Partners with the Royal Academy of Management for Leadership Development in Oman

BRUSSELS, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On 25 June 2024, GLOBIS Europe and the Royal Academy of Management (RAM) launched a strategic partnership. As a part of this collaboration, GLOBIS will deliver a module within the Future Leaders Program running from June to December 2024, marking a significant milestone in GLOBIS's expansion in the Middle East.

Background

In early 2024, GLOBIS entered the bid to develop a module of RAM's "Future Leaders" program among 10 high profile international competitors. GLOBIS was chosen for the project due to its unique leadership development approach, expertise in Japanese business practices, and proven track record of fostering innovation and excellence in global markets. With over 30 years of experience, GLOBIS will leverage its extensive network of business professionals and insights to support RAM in reaching their goals.

A signing ceremony was held on June 6 at the Embassy of Oman in Tokyo, marking the beginning of the partnership between GLOBIS and RAM. A distinguished delegation from RAM visited Japan to participate in this occasion, further solidifying the commitment to excellence in leadership development and paving the way for future collaborative endeavors.

About the Program

The Future Leaders Program is set to commence this June and will run through December 2024, featuring a pivotal module delivered by GLOBIS.

GLOBIS will contribute significantly to the program by delivering an intensive module in September 2024. From a highly competitive pool of 5,000 applicants, 50 outstanding participants will be selected for this unique opportunity and will travel to Japan for a week-long immersive experience across the country.

During their time in Japan, participants will engage in comprehensive leadership training, mindset development, and practical real-life experiences. They will explore Japan's hybrid mode - wakon yosai - which has been instrumental in the country's development. The program includes sessions with seasoned business professionals and visits to prominent organizations, providing invaluable insights into Japanese business practices.

In addition to the on-site training, participants will gain access to GLOBIS Unlimited, an online platform offering self-paced learning modules to further enhance their education.

The Future Leaders Program, with its combination of in-depth training, cultural immersion, and online resources, is poised to shape the next generation of global leaders.

Pioneering Future Leadership

The strategic partnership between GLOBIS and Oman's premier learning and development organization signifies a major milestone in GLOBIS's Middle East expansion. This collaboration underscores the region's commitment to international cooperation, innovation, and excellence.

To further strengthen this alliance, Yoshito Hori, President and Founder of GLOBIS, will visit Oman in October. During his visit, Hori will engage in a panel discussion with Omani officials and RAM partners to explore new avenues for collaboration.

In addition, GLOBIS University is applying for listing with the Ministry of Higher Education, Scientific Research and Innovation in Oman, reinforcing its commitment to the region.

About RAM

The Royal Academy of Management is a pioneering, world-renowned hub in executive leadership, and a platform for insight and innovation. It is underpinned by modern management practices in accordance with international standards of competitiveness and dynamism. The Academy provides a dynamic learning environment delivering programs in collaboration with its extensive network of top-tier providers from local and world class institutions. It uses a modern approach through applied blended learning and offers access to knowledge resources and international digital libraries. Participants benefit from being part of a network of high-level local and international professionals.

About GLOBIS Europe

The establishment of GLOBIS Europe, GLOBIS's first ever European subsidiary, was an important step toward bringing the expertise of Japan's largest MBA to the global stage. The subsidiary office in Brussels provides Pre-MBA courses, corporate training programs, and the GLOBIS Unlimited online learning platform to Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. GLOBIS Europe continues the organization's driving mission to support ecosystems of people, capital, and knowledge for a positive impact on the future of business and local societies.

About GLOBIS

Since its foundation in 1992, GLOBIS has fostered a vision to create and innovate societies by fostering management ecosystems of people, capital, and knowledge. Today, the company is involved in a range of activities, from higher education and corporate training to venture capital. GLOBIS also operates the G1 Institute and the KIBOW Foundation, both non-profit organizations to promote creativity and innovation in society. The GLOBIS MBA and corporate training programs are offered both online and in person across Japan, China, Singapore, Thailand, the USA, Belgium, and the Philippines. GLOBIS University is the proud home of Japan's largest MBA and is rapidly growing to claim this title for all of Asia.

GLOBIS Group

GLOBIS Corporation

Graduate School of Management, GLOBIS University

GLOBIS Capital Partners & Co.

GLOBIS Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd.

GLOBIS Asia Campus Pte. Ltd.

GLOBIS China Co., Ltd.

GLOBIS Europe BV

GLOBIS Manila Inc.

GLOBIS Thailand Co., Ltd.

GLOBIS USA, Inc.

Other Activities

G1 Institute

KIBOW Foundation

Ibaraki Robots Sports Entertainment

LuckyFM Ibaraki Broadcasting System

Contact

GLOBIS Corporate Communications

E-mail: Contact Form

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2447310/GLOBIS___Royal_Academy_of_Management_Signing_Ceremony.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/globis-partners-with-the-royal-academy-of-management-for-leadership-development-in-oman-302181504.html