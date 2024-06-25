Anzeige
Dienstag, 25.06.2024
EM 2024 Achtelfinale – Sommermärchen auch bei diesen Aktien?
WKN: 909386 | ISIN: US9001487019 | Ticker-Symbol: GBKB
Frankfurt
25.06.24
08:05 Uhr
3,000 Euro
+0,040
+1,35 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
25.06.2024 11:49 Uhr
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Brokerage Houses Warrants Initial Sale Prices

DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Brokerage Houses Warrants Initial Sale Prices 

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) 
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Brokerage Houses Warrants Initial Sale Prices 
25-Jun-2024 / 10:18 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TO: Investment Community 
FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations 
SUBJECT: Brokerage Houses Warrants Initial Sale Prices 
DATE: June 24, 2024 
 
Brokerage House warrants to be issued by Türkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S and whose market making process will be held by 
Garanti Yatirim Menkul Kiymetler A.S, in total number of 120 million , will start trading on the Structured Products 
and Funds Market at Borsa Istanbul A.S. on 25.06.2024. The table containing the initial sales prices of the relevant 
Brokerage Houses Warrants is given below. 
The sales prices given below are only indicative prices to be applied at the first opening of the session, the sales 
prices may change after the Brokerage Houses Warrants begin to be traded on the stock exchange and it is not essential 
that they continue to be traded at the opening price throughout the session. 
The securities note of the relevant Brokerage Houses Warrants has been published on 14th of June 2024. 
 
Short Code  Initial Sale Price 
UDGAA.V    0,94 
UDGAB.V    0,35 
UDGPA.V    1,46 
UDGPB.V    0,51 
EXGAA.V    0,25 
EXGAB.V    0,16 
EXGPA.V    0,69 
EXGPB.V    0,50 
GUGAA.V    0,48 
GUGAB.V    0,34 
GUGPA.V    0,61 
GUGPB.V    0,46

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352 Fax: +90 212 216 5902 E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US9001487019 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     TGBD 
LEI Code:   5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 
Sequence No.: 330084 
EQS News ID:  1932525 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1932525&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 25, 2024 05:18 ET (09:18 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
