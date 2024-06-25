

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Prime Day, Amazon's biggest deal event is back for the 10th year, on July 16 and 17, to offer millions of exclusive deals for Prime Members.



Along with the United States, the Prime Day deals will be available in many countries worldwide. Prime Day will kick off on July 16 also in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Egypt, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and the UK. Meanwhile, Prime members in India will get the deals later this summer.



Amazon noted that Prime members can start preparing now for Prime Day, with deal alerts, invite-only deals, and personalized deal notifications.



In the U.S., the e-commerce major's big day of savings, which was initiated in 2015, will provide great deals across new-to-Amazon brands like Clinique, Allbirds, and Kiehl's, and popular brands like Sony, KitchenAid, and Coach handbags.



From July 16 at 12:01 a.m. PDT through July 17, Prime members get exclusive access to millions of deals across more than 35 categories including electronics, kitchen, beauty, and apparel.



Amazon will drop new deals as often as every 5 minutes during select periods throughout the event.



Ahead of the event, Prime members can also request an invitation to access invite-only deals, which are exclusive Prime Day deals expected to sell out. This includes up to 40 percent off for Sony Wireless Headphones and up to 30 percent off for Peloton products.



Prime members can get a $200 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval for the Prime Visa- from June 27 through July 24, or Prime members can get an $80 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval for the Prime Store Card - from July 12 through July 17.



In addition, Prime members who haven't tried Amazon Music Unlimited can get five months free, in honor of Amazon Music's 10-year anniversary. Amazon Music Unlimited includes access to more than 100 million songs and top podcasts ad-free, on-demand, and in high-quality streaming audio.



Starting now, Prime members can get Amazon's lowest price ever on select Amazon devices including Ring Battery Doorbell Plus, Blink Outdoor 4 multi-packs, Fire TV Cube -3rd Gen, Kindle Scribe, and eero Max 7 mesh wifi systems. They can also save up to 68 percent on select devices including Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen) and Fire TV 2-Series, among others.



From June 26 to July 15, Prime members can get coupons for $15 off a $75+ total purchase when shopping at Amazon Fresh physical stores.



From July 8 through July 17, U.S. Prime members can shop for additional deals directly from participating brands' websites.



Further, ahead of the upcoming school season, deals will be available for school and college shopping on everything parents, students, and teachers need.



Amazon Basics will offer 40 percent off on school supplies and dorm staples, and Amazon Essentials will offer 40 percent off on cozy and comfortable crew necks, hoodies, and joggers.



Young adults ages 18-24 and college students can try Prime Student with a six-month trial, then just pay $7.49 per month or $69 per year.



Jamil Ghani, vice president of Amazon Prime, said, 'Prime Day is a celebration of the value we bring to members all year long, and features millions of deals across more than 35 product categories as well as discounts on Amazon devices, quality entertainment, groceries, travel, and more during the event. In fact, over the course of last year, Amazon customers saved nearly $24 billion from deals and coupons-with Prime members enjoying the vast majority of those savings-including over $2.5 billion during Prime Day 2023.'



