

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices fell slightly on Tuesday after closing higher in the previous session on concerns over the potential fallout from rising geopolitical tensions from Yemen to Russia.



Benchmark Brent crude futures dipped 0.4 percent to $84.78 a barrel, while WTI crude futures were down half a percent at $81.26.



Investors fretted about China's economic recovery as retailers in the country confront a challenging short-term outlook after a lackluster midyear online shopping festival.



As trade tensions simmer, traders also looked ahead to the release of May industrial profits and June manufacturing survey results due this weekend for further direction.



Investors also monitored escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and between Russia and Ukraine.



Houthi militants are attacking commercial ships off Yemen with increasing - and sometimes deadly - effectiveness, while Russia squarely blamed the United States for a missile strike on occupied Crimea and warned of 'consequences.'



