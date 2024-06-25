

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Tuesday.



The pound rose to a 5-day high of 1.2702 against the U.S. dollar and nearly a 2-week high of 1.1354 against the Swiss franc, from early lows of 1.2682 and 1.1315, respectively.



Against the yen and the euro, the pound edged up to 202.62 and 0.8450 from early lows of 201.96 and 0.8464, respectively.



If the pound extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.29 against the greenback, 1.16 against the franc, 204.00 against the yen and 0.82 against the euro.



