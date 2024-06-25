HUB today is proud to announce that Lansdowne Partners, a leading active alternative investment firm, has selected HUB Performance Reporting to enable accurate and automated performance reporting.

HUB Performance Reporting Accurate and Automated Share Class Performance Data Preparation

Lansdowne Partners is utilising HUB's Performance Reporting, a SaaS solution that ingests and standardises data centrally and enables automated share class performance analysis.

Utilising HUB Performance Reporting eliminates the need for manual data collation, preparation and analysis. HUB delivers a governed and standardised approach, quickly and efficiently, enabling Lansdowne to easily create and distribute performance reports for share classes and funds across the organisation.

Paul Taylor, CEO of HUB, "We are thrilled that Lansdowne Partners selected HUB to automate their performance data preparation, enabling their operations team to access and analyse data effortlessly. We continue to provide flexible products that tackle mission-critical problems for our customers".

Karen Zachary, Partner and COO of Lansdowne Partners, "We were delighted with HUB's speed of delivery and implementation, which created immediate value for us. HUB's flexible and modular products align perfectly with our strategic growth objectives, and we are excited to continue working with HUB as we streamline and scale our operations".

About HUB

HUB provides cutting-edge products for Asset Managers and Hedge Funds addressing mission-critical operational challenges. HUB products streamline manual processes, reduce operational risk, expand data access and drive growth. HUB is committed to providing customers with flexible adoption, quick onboarding, rapid ROI, and scalable growth aligned with their business needs. HUB was formed in 2021 with backing from leading asset managers and enterprise partners, including PIMCO, Man Group, S&P Global, Microsoft, and State Street.

For more information about HUB and our solutions, visit HUB.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Lansdowne Partners

Founded in 1998, Lansdowne Partners is an active alternative investment firm focused entirely on equities investing. Lansdowne Partners manages capital for some of the world's largest and most sophisticated investors including pensions, endowments foundations, family offices and wealth managers.

For more information visit: www.lansdownepartners.com

