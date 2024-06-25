

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Sentiment remains mixed as markets brace for the U.S. PCE data, the U.S. presidential debate as well as the French elections, over the course of the week. Recent comments by Fed officials that stressed on the risks to price stability also weighed on sentiment.



Wall Street Futures are directionless after the tech sell-off in the U.S. on Monday. European benchmarks are trading in the red zone. Asian shares finished trading on a mixed note.



Dollar Index is flat. Bond yields mostly eased. Crude oil prices slipped amidst concerns about demand. Gold prices are trading close to the flatline. Cryptocurrencies are trading mixed.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 39,391.90, down 0.05% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,460.60, up 0.23% Germany's DAX at 18,141.15, down 1.10% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,269.87, down 0.14% France's CAC 40 at 7,663.33, down 0.57% Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,933.55, down 0.35% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 39,205.50, up 0.95% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,838.80, up 1.36% China's Shanghai Composite at 2,950.00, down 0.44% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 18,023.90, down 0.02%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.0728, down 0.04% GBP/USD at 1.2693, up 0.11% USD/JPY at 159.47, down 0.07% AUD/USD at 0.6661, up 0.07% USD/CAD at 1.3655, up 0.01% Dollar Index at 105.49, up 0.01%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.240%, down 0.21% Germany at 2.4080%, down 0.58% France at 3.121%, down 0.86% U.K. at 4.0960%, up 0.32% Japan at 0.988%, down 1.20%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Sep) at $84.83, down 0.38%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Aug) at $81.32, down 0.38%. Gold Futures (Aug) at $2,344.20, down 0.01%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $60,869.62, down 2.31% Ethereum at $3,360.49, down 0.18% BNB at $570.04, down 0.20% Solana at $134.87, up 7.82% XRP at $0.4759, up 0.16%.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken